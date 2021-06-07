The Menomonie boys got their hands on the Big Rivers track and field conference title for the first time since 2017.
The Mustangs won Monday’s conference championship meet in Hudson, totaling 179.5 points to beat the second-place Raiders by 54 points.
Menomonie’s relay teams were unbeatable, winning three of the four races. Will Ockler had a big day too, finishing as a conference champion in the 200-meter and 400-meter in addition to being on the victorious 400 relay team.
Jayden Williams was also a conference champion in three field events: the high jump, long jump and triple jump.
Patrick Schwartz was the 800 champion for the Mustangs.
Menomonie’s team championship is the squad’s first since they shared the title with Hudson in 2017.
Eau Claire North’s Dan Otto won a pair of championships in the discus and shot put. Chippewa Falls’ Brayden Warwick won both hurdles events.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Ricky Spencer won the 100, and the Old Abes’ 800 relay team was victorious.
At the girls meet, Chippewa Falls sophomore Brooklyn Sandvig won four conference titles. She won the 100, 200, 400 and long jump. In the 100, she clocked in at 12.14 seconds — the second-fastest time in all of Division 1 this season.
Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobsen was the 3,200 winner. Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee was the 300 hurdles champion.
Hudson won the girls team championship.
Dairyland championship: Immanuel Lutheran’s Lydia Kettner secured two individual conference crowns, winning the 400 and the long jump.
Independence’s Ziy Conner won the 100 hurdles, and teammate Callie Zastrow won the shot put.
At the boys meet, Augusta’s Ben Dickinsen won the 400. Eleva-Strum’s Mitchell Olson was the conference champion in the shot put, and the Cardinals’ 100 relay team was victorious.
Cochrane-Fountain City was the girls team champion, while Melrose-Mindoro won the boys meet.
Boys tennis
Regis sub-sectional: The Ramblers are in the lead in the team standings, taking 20 points to go ahead of second-place Medford by two. Regis has three singles players moving on to sectionals in Alex Erickson (No. 1), Alex Nunez (No. 2) and Zach Laber (No. 4). The Ramblers’ doubles teams of Jack Merrick/Anderson Lowry (No. 1) and David Haselwander/Noah Helms (No. 2) also advanced.
All three of Altoona’s doubles teams did enough to move on, along with No. 1 singles player Noah Kaiser. The Rails are in third place in the team standings with 16 points.
Baseball
Bloomer 6, McDonell 5: The Blackhawks scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning, with Cole Schwab getting home the go-ahead run on a line drive to right to plate Connor Crane. Keegan Yohnk sealed the victory with a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame, striking out two in the process.
Immanuel Lutheran 24, Alma Center Lincoln 0: An explosive 11-run third inning helped the Lancers end a Dairyland battle in five innings. Britten Rutz got the win with two innings of shutout ball, while Blake Wales went 3 for 3 at the plate for Immanuel. Daniel Hein also had a trio of hits.
Colfax 3, Durand 0: Caden Erickson pitched a complete game two-hitter, striking out eight in a shutout effort. Hunter Rebak and Drew Gibson led the Vikings offense with two hits apiece.
Boyceville 9, Elk Mound 4: Trevor Hollister swung a mighty bat for the Bulldogs, crushing two home runs in Boyceville’s win. Trett Joles added a homer for Boyceville. Walker Retz struck out 13 in 5.1 innings to secure the victory. Avery Kaanta was 2 for 3 for the Mounders.
Mondovi 8, Glenwood City 0: Andrew Rud had a big game for the Buffaloes. On the mound, he pitched a complete game shutout with 13 strikeouts and held the Hilltoppers to three hits. Offensively, he was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Cadott 3, Stanley-Boyd 1: Tristan Drier doubled and Dylan Davis drove in two runs as the Hornets got past the Orioles. Nelson Wahl pitched three innings to earn the win.
Neillsville 12, Osseo-Fairchild 1: Neillsville broke the game open with five runs in the top of the first. Parker Gehrmann hit a double for the Thunder.
Spring Valley 13, Elmwood/Plum City 2: Brady Bednarek went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to power the Cardinals, and Brayden Wolf and Connor Ducklow added three hits each.
Softball
Cadott 7, Stanley-Boyd 4: Makenna Barone belted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the Hornets home victorious. Cadott trailed 4-3 entering the final frame. Barone also earned the win in the circle with a complete game.
Superior 16-11, Eau Claire Memorial 5-0: The Old Abes fell in a doubleheader. The Spartans scored nine times in the seventh inning to break open Game 1, and held the Old Abes to three hits in Game 2. Erin Holzinger had two hits for Memorial in the first game, and Christa Berg had two in the second.
Chippewa Falls 19, River Falls 0: Hannah Aldrich’s only blemish was a walk, earning a three-inning no-hitter in a rout. She struck out five in the process. Makenna Johnston drove in three runs and scored three times, while Paige Steinmetz also had three RBIs and two walks.
Bloomer 13, Grantsburg 2: Emily Kuehl pitched four innings of the five-inning game, leaving with zero earned runs and two unearned, and helped her own case at the plate with two RBIs and a run. Calley Olson drove home three runs, while Tori Jenneman and Kylee Sedlacek joined Kuehl in getting home two.
Durand 5, Colfax 2: Joslin Carothers pitched a complete game and Addison Weiss homered in the Panthers’ victory. Madisyn Kilboten was 2 for 4 with a triple for Durand. Ella Peterson homered for the Vikings.
Elmwood/Plum City 13, Spring Valley 2: Ashlan Faber pitched all five innings, striking out eight in a strong showing from the circle. Maggie Glaus led the Wolves’ offense with two hits and three RBIs.
Augusta 14, Whitehall 0: Samantha Winsce earned a five-inning shutout, striking out 11 while allowing just two hits and no walks. She was also one of Augusta’s two players with three RBIs, joined by Clarisse TePaske.
Blair-Taylor 14, Pepin/Alma 1: Lindsay Steien went 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs and two RBIs in addition to the win in the circle. Abby Thompson drove home four while going 4 for 4.
Independence/Gilmanton 16, Eleva-Strum 1: Avery Pape hit a pair of doubles on a 3 for 3 afternoon, while Aubrie Pronschinske was also a perfect 3 for 3 in a game ended after four and a half innings.