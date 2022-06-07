At the beginning of last season, the Regis baseball team hadn’t been to the state tournament in 14 years. Now the Ramblers are going to state in back-to-back seasons.
Regis clinched its return to the state tournament with a come-from-behind 13-10 win over Northwood/Solon Springs in the Division 4 sectional finals on Tuesday in Shell Lake. The Ramblers reached the Division 3 state semifinals last spring, and are headed back to Fox Cities Stadium again.
“We’re really excited, and I would also say there’s definitely some relief in there as well,” Regis coach Andy Niese said. “This year was much different from last year. Last year we were the proverbial underdog. This year, you could say we’ve been the hunted since Day 1. We’ve been ranked No. 1 all year, so it’s definitely a combination of certainly excitement, but also relief.”
This is the program’s first set of back-to-back state appearances since 1994 and 1995, when it did so in WISAA. It’s the Ramblers’ first time achieving the feat in the WIAA.
To return to Fox Cities Stadium, Regis needed to rally.
Northwood/Solon Springs led 5-3 after four innings of their sectional final, but the Ramblers exploded for 10 runs across the final three innings to pull away. That included a five-run fifth that gave them the lead.
Zander Rockow earned the win on the mound and had a big hit to sustain the rally. He finished with three hits and three RBIs. Patrick Callaghan pitched the final three innings to earn the save and send the Ramblers to Appleton.
“It’s really been our pattern all year: When we get into our opponent’s bullpen — their second, third pitchers — that’s when we start getting to people,” Niese said. “In the fifth inning, they brought a reliever in. ... We just took advantage of a little wildness and also had three hits. Zander had a huge hit to drive in two runs. That’s really been our pattern.”
The Ramblers advanced to the sectional final with a 7-5 win over Independence/Gilmanton in the semifinals. Sam Knickerbocker and Cooper Dykes drove in a pair of runs in that victory.
Regis will learn its opponent for the state semifinals when the field is re-seeded. The Division 4 semifinals are set for Wednesday morning.
“I hope within all this that the kids appreciate this and recognize just how difficult it is to do it,” Niese said. “I know they’re young, but it’s an accomplishment that they probably won’t truly appreciate until they get older. I’m just really happy for them because it’s so hard to do this. For as long as I’ve done this — it’s my 15th year as coach and a total of 29 — to get back here a second time and do it in back-to-back years is pretty special.”
Division 2
Mosinee 5, Altoona 4: Before defeating Rice Lake to advance to state, the Indians held off a rally from Altoona in the sectional semifinals.
The Rails fell behind 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning, but managed to trim the lead to three with a run in the fifth. They plated two more in the bottom of the seventh to make it a one-run game, but Mosinee closed it out from there.
Trent Cornell had two hits for Altoona, including a double. He scored three of the team’s four runs. Colin Boyarski and Bennett Stokke had RBIs.
Altoona finished the season with a 21-4 record and a Middle Border Conference championship.
Division 3
Aquinas 4, Elk Mound 3: The Mounders scored three runs in the top of the sixth to seize a 3-2 lead over the Blugolds, but couldn’t hold off a rally in La Crosse.
Ethan Johnson drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to get Elk Mound on the board. Kaden Russo added an RBI groundout to tie the game, and Joe Javanovich did the same to put the Mounders ahead 3-2.
But the Blugolds tied the game with Calvin Hargrove’s RBI single in the bottom half of the frame before taking the lead for good on an error.
Elk Mound loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh, but the Blugolds turned a double play to win the game and advance to the sectional finals.