There was a year break in between, but the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf program’s state tournament streak is alive and well.
For the fourth season in a row, the Old Abes are state-bound.
Memorial won a sectional championship on Tuesday in Wausau, shooting a collective 300 to win the title and advance to state. The Old Abes held off second-place Hudson — who also moves on to state — by 18 strokes.
Memorial went to state in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled. They’ve picked up right where they left off this spring.
Three Old Abes finished in the top five in sectionals, led by Will Schlitz’s second-place performance. The freshman carded a 73, one shot behind medalist Carter Cygan of Wausau East.
Ben Christenson took third with a 74, and Parker Etzel tied for fifth at 76. Cole Fisher (77, tied for 10th) and Liam Sather (79, tied for 13th) rounded out the scorers for Memorial.
Chippewa Falls’ Brett Elkin shot an 83, good for a tie for 18th.
The Division 1 state championship is next Monday and Tuesday at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
Black River Falls sectional: In Division 2, McDonell/Regis’ Ben Biskupski qualified for the state meet individually. The sophomore shot a 76 to tie for fourth place and grab the final individual qualifying spot.
Rice Lake’s Braeden Resnick tied for eighth with an 81. Baldwin-Woodville’s Isaac Welle tied for 11th at 82.
As a team, McDonell/Regis finished sixth by shooting a 346 collectively. Rice Lake was eighth. Lakeland Union won the team title with a 323, and Black River Falls advanced to state with a second-place finish.
The Division 2 state championship is next Monday and Tuesday at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
Boys tennis
Eau Claire sub-sectional: Eau Claire Memorial and Menomonie are tied atop the team standings heading into sectionals, with both squads collecting 22 points. Both the Old Abes and Mustangs had all four singles players reach sectionals.
Sectionals are Thursday at Menard YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire.
Track and field
Western Cloverbelt Championship: The meet was halted by weather and will resume on Wednesday. The Regis boys got off to a strong start, with Gus Theisen winning the 100-meter dash title while Gabriel Tronnier was the conference champion in the 110 hurdles. The Ramblers also won the 200 relay.
McDonell’s Dan Anderson was the 1,600 champion.
Stanley-Boyd’s Mikey Karlen won the triple jump, while teammate Cooper Nichols was the pole vault champion.
In the girls meet, Altoona’s Radiance Hohman won the 100 hurdles while Regis’ Hannah Reynen took the shot put.
Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders was the 1,600 champion. Stanley-Boyd’s Jade Fredrickson was victorious in the 100 and teammate Teagen Becker won the high jump.
The Cadott girls won a couple of relays.
Heart O’ North Championship: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser held off Cumberland to win the boys conference championship, edging the Beavers by eight points.
The Bulldogs shined in the sprints, where Ashton Kummet won the 200 and Joseph Jensen took the 400. The Bulldogs also took the 100 and 400 relays.
Bloomer’s Vaughn Zwiefelhofer was the pole vault champion, while the Blackhawks’ 800 relay team also won a conference championship.
Barron’s Marcus Peterson took home a pair of titles in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Hayward dominated the girls meet, winning the conference title handily. But Bloomer produced a couple of individual champs in Alexa Post (long jump) and Danielle Latz (high jump).
Ladysmith’s Kylee Becker swept both hurdles titles.
East Lakeland Championship: Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton was the conference champion in three events: the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Bruce’s Hailie Granica (100 hurdles), Ella Luettgerodt (long jump), Aaron Lloyd (1,600) and Tyler Hoyt (high jump and triple jump) won events. The Lake Holcombe boys won three relay events, and Austin Bowe won the long jump.
New Auburn’s Triton Robey was the champion in the boys pole vault. Flambeau’s Dalton Lebal was the shot put and discus winner.
Middle Border Championship: Baldwin-Woodville’s Bekah Luckwaldt was the conference runner-up in the 800 to lead all local finishers.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire North at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, ppd.: The Huskies regional semifinal was suspended midway through Tuesday’s contest due to lightning. The teams will resume on Wednesday. Rapids held a 2-0 lead and was awarded a penalty kick just before the lightning was spotted.
New Richmond 5, Menomonie 0: The Mustangs season came to an end in the regional semifinals in Division 2. New Richmond advances to play Onalaska.
Softball
Hudson 3, Chippewa Falls 2: The Raiders set up a winner-take-all Big Rivers championship game in Thursday’s rematch in Hudson. They handed the Cardinals their first loss in Big Rivers play and brought both teams’ records in the league to 10-1 entering the final game. The Raiders threw out the tying run at home plate to end the game. Paige Steinmetz homered for the Cards.
Eau Claire North 13, River Falls 3: Maddie Parker and Mattie Haller both hit a home run for the Huskies. The duo combined to drive in seven runs. Emma Ottum and Kira Schubert added two hits apiece for North.
Altoona 6, Fall Creek 5: Caitlyn Mahnke hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Rails the victory. It ensured that two home runs off the bat of Ally Wagner didn’t go to waste. Wagner drove in five runs. Sam Olson and Hannah Herrem both doubled for the Crickets.
McDonell 3, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 1: Maggie Craker shined brightest in a pitching duel, striking out 16 in a complete-game effort for the Macks. Izzy Clark took a tough-luck loss, striking out 11 in seven innings of work. Morgan Wirtz had three hits, including two doubles, for McDonell.
Rice Lake 11, Northwestern 2: Adrianna Young drilled three hits, including a home run, and knocked in five runs to lift the Warriors. Jackie Solum added three hits of her own, and Emma VandeVoort pitched a complete game.
Bloomer 12, Thorp 0: Calley Olson belted a pair of home runs and drove in five runs to power the Blackhawks in nonconference play. Kylee Sedlacek added three hits of her own.
Elk Mound 3, Durand 2: McKenna Diermeier did it all for the Mounders. She pitched a complete game in the circle, and her homer at the plate helped them edge the Panthers.
Baseball
Hudson 6, Eau Claire North 1: The Raiders clinched at least a share of the Big Rivers title, although the Huskies could clinch a share of their own in the rematch on Thursday. Hudson broke things open with four runs in the second inning and rode a strong start from Owen Anderson, who worked 5.2 innings. Roscoe Rennock had a pair of hits for North.
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1: The Cardinals scored one run in each of the first three innings and rode Leo Burmeister’s pitching to victory. He worked six scoreless frames, holding the Old Abes to four hits while striking out seven. Ben Steinmetz tripled and scored two of Chi-Hi’s three runs.
River Falls 11, Menomonie 1: Brigs Richartz was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple for the Mustangs, but he was the only one to have much success against Keenan Mork. The Wildcats’ pitcher struck out 11 across five innings.
Fall Creek 6, Elk Mound 4: Lucas Costley worked 6.2 innings, striking out eight for the Crickets. Jack Riemenschneider paced the offense with three hits and two RBIs. Avery Kaanta had a pair of hits for the Mounders.
Boyceville 8, Durand 0: Jacob Granley pitched five shutout innings, striking out 10 to lock up the win. Connor Sempf had a pair of hits and RBIs, and Trett Joles hit a solo home run for the Bulldogs.
Bloomer 6, Osseo-Fairchild 0: Ethan Rothbauer and Jay Ryder combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for the Blackhawks. Ryder worked five scoreless frames, striking out five, and Rothbauer threw the other two. Rothbauer also led the offense with three hits.