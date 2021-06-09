The area's presence at the WIAA Division 3 boys golf state tournament will be two-fold next week.
Both Durand and Eleva-Strum will play at state after qualifying through Wednesday's sectional in Frederic. Durand, dominant all season, captured the sectional title by finishing at 327 — 30 strokes in front of the second-place Cardinals.
Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley was the individual sectional champion, carding a 70 to beat the rest of the field by five shots. Durand's Dawson Kurth was second with a 75.
The Panthers had four golfers finish in the top 15 to cruise to the sectional title. Jackson Boigenzahn tied for fifth at 82, while Charlie Brenner and Caden Berger tied for 14th at 85.
In addition to Higley's star performance, Eleva-Strum got a top-five finish from Riley Sterry (82, tied for fifth).
Ladysmith's Jack West was an individual qualifier for the state meet, shooting an 81 to tie for third. Glenwood City's Ian Radintz just missed out on an individual qualifying spot, finishing one stroke behind the final qualifier with an 83.
The Division 3 state meet runs next Monday and Tuesday at Trappers Run Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
Softball
Colfax 10, Regis 3: The Vikings got a complete game from Anna Geissler in the circle to win their Division 4 playoff opener. She struck out 12 and walked just one. Bailey Bradford led the offense with three hits, and Alexis Schindler tripled twice. Caitlin Klink had three hits for Regis as the Ramblers' season came to a close.
Stanley-Boyd 8, Webster/Siren 4: The Orioles advanced to the Division 3 regional semifinals by scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth to break a 4-4 tie. Sierra Close and Ashly Zastrow knocked three hits each for Stanley-Boyd, which faces top-seeded Bloomer in the next round.
Osseo-Fairchild 12, Aquinas 6: The ninth-seeded Thunder upended the eighth-seeded Blugolds in the Division 3 regional quarterfinals. Lacey Frase paved the way with three hits and five RBIs. They'll take on top-seeded Prescott in the semis.
Durand 18, Whitehall 3: The Panthers cruised in their Division 4 playoff opener. They'll take on top-seeded and top-ranked Blair-Taylor in the next round.
Boyceville 13, Spring Valley 6: The Bulldogs advanced in the Division 4 bracket, getting a home run from Hannah Dunn to lead the way. She finished with two hits and two RBIs. Boyceville faces Lake Holcombe/Cornell in the regional semis next week.
Ladysmith 7, Chequamegon 4: The ninth-seeded Lumberjills upset the eighth seed to advance. They'll face top-seeded Northwood/Solon Springs on Monday.
Cameron 5, Unity 1: The seventh-seeded Comets took care of business to earn a date with second-seeded Northwestern.
Girls soccer
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Eau Claire North 0: The Huskies saw their season come to an end in a game resumed from Tuesday. The Red Raiders scored on a penalty kick shortly after the resumption of play to go ahead 3-0, and added a fourth goal shortly after. Ella Peterson made nine saves in goal for North and Kami Quade added four saves. The Huskies finished the season with a 3-9-3 record.
Track and field
Western Cloverbelt Championship: Fall Creek took home team conference titles for both the boys and girls at a meet resumed from a weather delay on Tuesday.
Jenna Anders was a conference champion in three events to lead the Crickets, sweeping titles in the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter. Emallie Sorensen won the 400 for the Crickets and JaneyAnne Grossinger won the discus.
The Crickets boys shined in the field events, getting championship performances from Andrew Anderson (discus) and Soren Johnson (high jump and shot put).
McDonell's Dan Anderson was a three-time champion with victories in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Destiny Baughman won the triple jump for the Macks girls.
Regis' Greg Sokup won both boys hurdles events, and Carson Tait added a victory in the 200 for the Ramblers on Wednesday. Gus Theisen won the 100 on Tuesday.
Altoona's Olivia Shalley won the girls long jump title. Stanley-Boyd's Jade Fredrickson won the 200 a day after winning the 100, in addition to winning the 300 hurdles.
Cooper Nichols won the 400 Wednesday after winning the pole vault Tuesday. Mikey Karlen was a champion in the long jump and triple jump. Kailyn Schillinger won the pole vault for the Orioles girls.
Dunn-St. Croix Championship: Mondovi swept the boys and girls team titles, producing several individual champions to climb to the top of the leaderboards.
For the Buffaloes boys, Evan Gray swept both hurdles events and was part of the champion 100 relay team. Landon Clark won the 3,200 and Jarod Falkner was the pole vault champion.
Ava Gray won the 100 hurdles for the Mondovi girls, earning a conference title along with Morgan Clark (high jump).
Kendall Hagness was a three-time champion for the Durand girls, winning the 100, 200 and 400. Molly Heidorn pulled off the same feat, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for the Colfax girls.
The Durand boys had conference champions in Parker Schneider (800 and 1,600), Joey Biesterveld (long jump) and Brody Carothers (discus). Colfax's Thomas Drees was victorious in the shot put.
Justin Reilly swept the boys 100 and 200 for Spring Valley in addition to anchoring the champion 200 relay team.