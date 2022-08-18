New Richmond at Chippewa Falls football

Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich speaks to the Cardinals during a timeout in a game against New Richmond on Sept. 17, 2021, in Chippewa Falls.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

The Chippewa Falls football team scored the first 38 points of the game, making a strong debut in its 38-7 victory over Holmen on Thursday in its season opener.

Mayson Tester ran for 156 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals, who were ahead 21-0 at halftime. Mason Howard, Dawson Goodman and Mason Von Haden all added rushing touchdowns for Chippewa Falls, and Nathan Drivas recovered a fumble in the end zone. Esubalew Mason also made a 25-yard field goal for the Cardinals.