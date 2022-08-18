The Chippewa Falls football team scored the first 38 points of the game, making a strong debut in its 38-7 victory over Holmen on Thursday in its season opener.
Mayson Tester ran for 156 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals, who were ahead 21-0 at halftime. Mason Howard, Dawson Goodman and Mason Von Haden all added rushing touchdowns for Chippewa Falls, and Nathan Drivas recovered a fumble in the end zone. Esubalew Mason also made a 25-yard field goal for the Cardinals.
Defensively, Chippewa Falls nabbed a pair of interceptions and held the Vikings to 279 yards of offense. Von Haden ran for 47 yards for Chi-Hi, and Jackson LeMay had three catches for 29 yards.
The Cardinals host D.C. Everest in their season opener next week.
Menomonie at Rice Lake: The Warriors led 8-7 with 49 seconds left in the first half before the game was ultimately postponed to Friday. The contest will resume at 6 p.m. in Rice Lake.
Steele Schaefer opened the scoring for Menomonie, rushing into the end zone from six yards out midway through the first quarter. Rice Lake had a response though. Conner Durand scored on a six-yard counter for the Warriors, and Matt Farm hauled in a pass on the conversion attempt to put Rice Lake ahead with 5:46 left until halftime.
Menomonie will start at Rice Lake’s 11-yard line when the game resumes. The Mustangs are facing a third-and-goal.
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial: The Old Abes’ season opener was delayed by an hour before ultimately being postponed to Friday due to strong storms at Carson Park. The game will be played at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Bloomer at Somerset: Another casualty of the storms, the Blackhawks’ opener was postponed to 7 p.m. Friday.
Elk Mound at Spooner: The game was still ongoing as of press time, but was delayed deep into the night by several stoppages for weather.
Sparta at Baldwin-Woodville: The weather reportedly wiped out this contest. A rescheduled date was not announced by press time.
Hudson 24, Marshfield 7: The Raiders’ experienced defense lived up to its billing in the team’s season opener, holding the Tigers to one touchdown in a strong debut.
The victory featured a defensive touchdown for Hudson. Chase Raven recovered a fumble and returned it 26 yards for a score.
Owen Mackinnon-Hutera and Justin Robey had rushing touchdowns for Hudson, and Jack Strong made a 27-yard field goal.
River Falls 28, Wisconsin Rapids 7: The Wildcats scored 28 unanswered points to storm past the Red Raiders. Twenty-one of those points came in the second half.
Jonah Severson ran for three touchdowns to lead River Falls, with the longest coming from 10 yards out. Gavin Kohel added a rushing touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter.