Ryan Thompson threw four passing touchdowns as the Eau Claire Memorial football team beat La Crosse Logan 36-8 in its season opener on Friday at Carson Park.
Thompson was 17 of 23 passing for 141 yards. He threw two scores to Julius Clark and one each to Reagan Hub and Peter Albert. Shimar Simmons also ran for a touchdown for the Old Abes.
Memorial built a 23-0 lead until the Rangers got on the board. Each of the Old Abes' first four touchdowns came on a pass from Thompson.
Simmons ran for 142 yards on 12 carries. That included a 72-yard touchdown. Clark finished with six catches for 76 yards.
Durand 22, Spring Valley 21: Ryan Mason ran for a nine-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and Dawson Hartung's two-point conversion run made the difference as the Panthers held off the Cardinals.
Hartung's run on the conversion but Durand ahead by one. Hartung had two touchdowns for the Panthers.
Diego Schmitt and Wyatt Goveronski had rushing touchdowns for Spring Valley, and Cade Stasiek added a score.
Hartung finished with 113 rushing yards on 26 carries.
Cadott 16, Stanley-Boyd 6: The Hornets defeated the Orioles for the first time in nearly two decades thanks to a fast start and strong defense.
Tristan Drier hit Nolan Blum with an 80-yard touchdown pass on the game's first play and Cadott never looked back. It was the team's first win over Stanley-Boyd since 2004.
Fall Creek 26, Altoona 20: The Crickets edged the Rails in a close contest between former Cloverbelt rivals. Statistics were not immediately available.
Ladysmith 44, Barron 0: Brady Ingersoll accounted for five total touchdowns — two on the ground and three through the air — in the Lumberjacks' victory. He threw for 161 yards on eight completions.
Aiden Wilson caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Pepin/Alma 36, Elmwood/Plum City 26: Trevor Asher ran for three touchdowns for the Wolves, but they couldn't quite keep up with the Eagles. Demetrius Bergmann had four rushing touchdowns for Pepin/Alma.
Asher finished with 218 rushing yards on 21 attempts.
Somerset 34, Bloomer 6: Jackson Omar scored the lone touchdown for the Blackhawks, pushing in on a two-yard run in the third quarter. Somerset led 20-0 at halftime.
Cumberland 34, Osseo-Fairchild 20: The Beavers ran past the Thunder in their season opener. Statistics were not immediately available.