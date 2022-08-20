La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial football

Eau Claire Memorial's Ryan Thompson passes against La Crosse Logan on Friday at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Ryan Thompson threw four passing touchdowns as the Eau Claire Memorial football team beat La Crosse Logan 36-8 in its season opener on Friday at Carson Park.

Thompson was 17 of 23 passing for 141 yards. He threw two scores to Julius Clark and one each to Reagan Hub and Peter Albert. Shimar Simmons also ran for a touchdown for the Old Abes.