The Regis girls tennis team opened its season with a bang, edging last year's Division 2 state runner-up Kohler 4-3 on Friday in invitational play.
The Ramblers got singles wins from Brittany Martin and Ava Bremer, and the duos of Maddie Metz/Caitlin Klink and Adrienne Morning/Teigan Petersilka scored doubles victories.
Regis is playing at an invite hosted by University School of Milwaukee.
Altoona Invitational: The Railroaders hosted an invite with Baldwin-Woodville, Ashland and West Salem coming to town. Matches were played in Altoona and at Regis.
Results were not reported.