The Eau Claire North girls tennis team won six times across Monday and Tuesday at the Wausau West invitational.
The Huskies earned victories over the hosts (4-3), Pulaski (6-1), Wausau East (7-0), Bay Port (6-1), Green Bay Preble (7-0) and Stevens Point (4-3). It continued a strong start for North, which is now 12-1 in duals.
One of the highlights of the six victories came against Bay Port. North’s No. 1 doubles team of Gretel Elvig and Alyssa Dayton dropped the first set of their match 6-2, but rallied with a 7-6 (5) win in the second set before taking the third 15-13.
Several match victories came in straight sets with 6-0, 6-0 wins for North.
Altoona 6, Ellsworth 1: The Rails cruised past the Panthers in a Middle Border Conference dual. Altoona won three of four singles matches, and swept the competition in doubles. The duos of Bella Bauer/Josie Rondestvedt and Katelyn Beltz/Ryanna Hesselink both won 6-0, 6-0.
Regis/McDonell 7, Mauston 0: The Saints swept the Golden Eagles to improve to 9-3 this season.
Volleyball
Wausau West invite: Several local teams got their seasons going in Wausau. Eau Claire North and Chippewa Falls both beat D.C. Everest, with the Huskies winning 2-1 and the Cardinals winning 2-0.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Elk Mound 0: The Orioles began their season with a nonconference sweep of the Mounders.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 2, D.C. Everest 0: Liam Junker scored both goals as the Old Abes got their season off to a triumphant start. His first goal came from the penalty spot, and he added another goal in the second half.
La Crosse Logan 4, Eau Claire North 3: Elliott Solberg found the back of the net for the second time for North to tie the game in the 7th minute, but the Huskies couldn’t hold on. Chute Yang scored the winner in the 77th minute for the Rangers.
Parker Steffel also scored for North, and Ryan Conlin, Dylan Morosky and Louis Dalal-Haugen recorded assists. Caden Eberle had four saves in goal. All four of Logan’s goals came after halftime.
Onalaska 3, Chippewa Falls 1: JJ Bowe scored the lone goal for the Cardinals, assisted by Colby Stoll. Laye Diallo and Mitchell Schroetter had four and two saves, respectively.
Medford 5, Baldwin-Woodville 1: The Blackhawks fell to the Red Raiders on the road.