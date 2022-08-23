Eau Claire North logo

The Eau Claire North girls tennis team won six times across Monday and Tuesday at the Wausau West invitational.

The Huskies earned victories over the hosts (4-3), Pulaski (6-1), Wausau East (7-0), Bay Port (6-1), Green Bay Preble (7-0) and Stevens Point (4-3). It continued a strong start for North, which is now 12-1 in duals.