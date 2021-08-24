The Chippewa Falls volleyball team started its season off on a high note, going unbeaten in four matches at its home tournament on Tuesday.
The Cardinals won matches against Wausau West, Marshfield, D.C. Everest and Superior. They swept three of the four matches in straight sets.
Sami Perlberg shined for the hosts, finishing the day with 31 kills and 30 digs. Paige Steinmetz added 23 kills and 37 digs for Chi-Hi.
Colfax quad: The hosts went 3-0 at their home quad, defeating Melrose-Mindoro, Ellsworth and Clayton, all by 2-1 scores. Maci Harvey served 12 aces and made 23 kills for the Vikings. Madi Barstad added 10 aces, 18 kills and 23 assists, Jada Anderson had 25 digs and McKenna Shipman dished 34 assists.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Elk Mound 1: The Orioles broke a 1-1 tie by capturing the final two sets to win their season opener. Kayte Licht and Emily Brenner led the way with 15 kills, and Lily Hoel added 11 of her own. Tina Benson made 28 digs for the Orioles.
New Richmond quad: Spring Valley went 2-1 on the day, defeating New Richmond and Amery and falling to Hayward.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire North 0, La Crosse Logan 0: Caden Eberle made a pair of saves to preserve a shutout for the Huskies, but North couldn’t get one past Logan keeper Gabe Sanders either. He made nine saves as the teams played to a draw. The Huskies out-shot the Rangers 16-4.
Chippewa Falls 0, Onalaska 0: Steel Brooke stopped 14 shots in net for the Cardinals, starting off the season with a shutout. The Cardinals ran into an equally stout Hilltoppers defense, leading to a scoreless draw.