Abdellah Chakouri distributed three assists to lift the Rice Lake boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Amery on Thursday in Amery.
Chakouri had a hand in all of the Warriors’ goals. Evan Hillyer, Pierce Hasteiter and Colton Potter did the scoring for Rice Lake. The defense recorded another clean sheet.
The win came just a few days after the Warriors beat Osceola 10-0, extending a strong run to begin the season.
Cross country
River Falls Extreme Meet: Chippewa Falls’ Benjamin Cihasky and Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson both placed in the top five in the boys race. Cihasky was fourth and Anderson placed fifth.
Bloomer’s Anders Michaelsen and Seth Rogge took sixth and ninth, respectively. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Elijah Poppe finished eighth.
Chippewa Falls’ Abby Merconti was the top runner in the girls race, placing eighth. Teammate Jordan Chen took 13th.
Volleyball
Onalaska invite: Altoona came up a bit short to Kewaskum in tournament play, 2-0. Baldwin-Woodville picked up a 2-0 win over Richland Center, but also fell to Westby 2-1. Ladysmith dropped matches against Westby, Richland Center and Webster.
Fall Creek earned a trio of wins at the Onalaska Great River Sprawl Thursday,and was the winner of the “Copper Bracket.” The Crickets defeated Boscobel 26-24 and 25-16, Cumberland 25-14 and 25-19,and Iowa-Grant 25-15 and 25-14.Emallie Sorensen logged 16 kills and 9 aces, while Tori Marten added 15 kills,and Lauren Dallas allied 24 assists. Jenna Fitch added another 24 assists,and Grace Herem took credit for 22 digs.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 0: The Old Abes won every match to defeat the Wildcats. Every victory came in straight sets to notch a Big Rivers dual win.