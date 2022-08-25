Rice Lake boys soccer vs. Spooner/Shell Lake 10-28-21

Rice Lake’s Abdellah Chakouri controls the ball during a game against Spooner/Shell Lake on Oct. 28, 2021, in Rice Lake.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Abdellah Chakouri distributed three assists to lift the Rice Lake boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Amery on Thursday in Amery.

Chakouri had a hand in all of the Warriors’ goals. Evan Hillyer, Pierce Hasteiter and Colton Potter did the scoring for Rice Lake. The defense recorded another clean sheet.