Trevor Asher broke off a 62-yard touchdown run with two seconds left in the fourth quarter, giving the Elmwood/Plum City football team a thrilling 26-20 victory over Blair-Taylor on Friday.
Blair-Taylor had taken the lead on a touchdown pass from Ethan Knisley to Zack Nitek with 16 seconds remaining. But Asher broke off the big run with the game on the line to send the Wolves home victorious. It was part of a huge showing — he carried the ball 27 times for 320 yards and four touchdowns.
Asher also had touchdown runs of 33, 45 and 65 yards. Nitek and Knisley connected on two scores.
Eau Claire Memorial 10, La Crosse Central 7: Defense ruled the day as the Old Abes fought past the RiverHawks to improve to 2-0.
The contest featured nine interceptions, including five from the Memorial defense. Ryan Thompson threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Reagan Hub to put the Old Abes on the board in the second quarter. After Central tied the game, Connor Anderson made a 27-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half to put Memorial ahead for good.
Thompson completed 18 passes for 187 yards. Peter Albert hauled in six receptions for 112 yards.
La Crosse Logan 31, Eau Claire North 28: The Huskies nearly pulled off a huge rally, but came up just short. The Rangers led by 17 in the fourth quarter but the Huskies got the deficit down to three.
Tyler Everson threw an 11-yard touchdown to Traeton Goss for North late in the fourth quarter, and the Huskies immediately recovered an onside kick. With under a minute remaining, Everson found Ryne Hull for a score before North ultimately ran out of time.
Everson finished with three passing touchdowns for North.
Regis 43, Bloomer 0: The Ramblers scored all of their points in the first half to move to 2-0 this season.
Carson Tait ran for a pair of touchdowns and Jack Weisenberger caught and ran for a score for Regis. Kendon Krogman ran for a touchdown and threw one to Weisenberger. Brayden Albee also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Krogman was 8 of 10 passing for 137 yards. Brandon Myher led Regis with 51 rushing yards.
Ben Miller turned nine carries into 44 yards for Bloomer.
Stanley-Boyd 36, Marathon 28 (OT): The Orioles staged an impressive comeback, rallying from a 21-point hole to stun the Red Raiders in overtime.
Marathon led 28-7 in the second quarter, but Stanley-Boyd took over from there. Landon Karlen started the rally with a touchdown run, Logan Burzynski returned a punt for a touchdown in the third quarter and then threw a 32-yard score to Henry Hoel in the fourth to tie the game.
Burzynski ran for a five-yard touchdown in overtime to win the game for the Orioles. He passed for 129 yards and ran for 31 more, and finished with two passing touchdowns. Blake Paul had 22 carries for 69 yards.
Mondovi 40, Osceola 0: Jarod Falkner accounted for three touchdowns as the Buffaloes cruised to victory. He threw for one score and ran for two more.
Dawson Rud added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Mondovi, and Hunter Sandberg had one of his own. Falkner carried the ball 11 times for 147 yards, and Rud was close behind with 11 attempts for 144 yards. Falkner also threw for 69 yards. Jake Linse caught the touchdown pass.
Three of the Buffaloes' touchdowns were from more than 50 yards out. Mondovi held Osceola to 203 yards of offense.
Prescott 33, Durand-Arkansaw 22: The Cardinals scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a victory.
Dawson Hartung's 3-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds remaining in the third quarter put the Panthers ahead 22-15, but Prescott took the lead on Barrett Temmer's touchdown run early in the fourth. They added two more scores for insurance, including a 56-yard run from Temmers.
Hartung had two touchdowns for Durand-Arkansaw. Eli Whitwam threw an 8-yard score to Gavin Jahnke.
Hartung finished with 122 rushing yards and Ryan Mason added 62 of his own.
St. Croix Central 7, Elk Mound 6: The Mounders took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, but couldn't hold on in a defensive battle.
Kaden Russo ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but the Panthers answered with a touchdown run of their own in the second. They made the extra point and kept the Mounders out of the end zone the rest of the way.
St. Croix Central limited Elk Mound to 100 yards of offense.
Thorp 52, Prairie Farm 14: Aiden Rosemeyer threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the Cardinals won their season opener. Logan Hanson added three touchdown runs to lead a punishing ground attack for Thorp.
The Cardinals ran for 277 yards, with 132 coming from Hanson and 108 from Rosemeyer. Rosemeyer also threw for 190 yards on 11 of 20 passing.
Denzel Sutton had a pair of touchdown receptions for the Cardinals, and Ashton Kroeplin caught one of his own.
Spring Valley 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Cardinals scored 28 points in the second quarter to highlight a start-to-finish victory over the Bulldogs. They ran for 332 yards and all six of their touchdowns came on the ground.
Diego Schmitt and Justin Rielly had two rushing scores apiece for Spring Valley. Wyatt Goveronski and Cade Stasiek also found the end zone.
Rielly turned three carries into 110 yards. Stasiek and Schmitt ran for 58 and 53 yards, respectively.
Baldwin-Woodville 45, G-E-T 15: Mason Werner had a hand in three touchdowns as the Blackhawks won their season debut. He ran for two scores and threw for another.
Cal Smith added touchdowns on a run and a fumble return for Baldwin-Woodville. Werner ran for 102 yards and passed for 112.
Boyceville 36, Cameron 0: Sebastian Nielson ran into the end zone three times and the Bulldogs' defense blanked the Comets.
Nielson carried the ball 14 times for 91 yards and scored on runs of 1, 8 and 14 yards. Nick Olson threw two touchdowns, with Caden Wold and Mason Bowell on the receiving ends. Olson finished with 118 yards through the air.
Cashton 67, Independence/Gilmanton 7: The Eagles scored five touchdowns in the second quarter to pull away from the Indees. Independence/Gilmanton's lone score came on Ben Pyka's 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Athens 54, Cornell 22: Dylan Bowe ran for three touchdowns for Cornell, but they couldn't keep pace with the Fighting Bluejays. Bowe finished with 197 rushing yards on 19 carries.