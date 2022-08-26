Football stock photo
Photo by Branden Nall

Trevor Asher broke off a 62-yard touchdown run with two seconds left in the fourth quarter, giving the Elmwood/Plum City football team a thrilling 26-20 victory over Blair-Taylor on Friday.

Blair-Taylor had taken the lead on a touchdown pass from Ethan Knisley to Zack Nitek with 16 seconds remaining. But Asher broke off the big run with the game on the line to send the Wolves home victorious. It was part of a huge showing — he carried the ball 27 times for 320 yards and four touchdowns.