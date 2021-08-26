It may have taken some time off the lives of Chippewa Falls football fans, but the Cardinals walked away Thursday victors against D.C. Everest.
The Chi-Hi defense forced an incompletion on an Evergreens two-point conversion attempt that would have put D.C. Everest up with 10 seconds remaining, surviving for a 10-9 road victory to stay unbeaten on the season.
The Cardinals broke a 3-3 tie with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter when quarterback Brayden Warwick found Judah Dunham for a 28-yard touchdown. But D.C. Everest had new life when the ensuing kickoff was returned 55 yards to the Chippewa Falls 32-yard line.
The Evergreens reached 1st and goal with about 30 seconds left, but failed to get into the end zone on their first three attempts. With the game on the line, QB Ty Strehlow was able to make it in from the 1-yard line on fourth down to keep D.C. Everest’s hopes alive.
Beau Svoke was under center for the two-point attempt, rolling to the right after taking the snap, but his pass was beyond the intended receiver. Chi-Hi’s Gavin Goodman recovered an onside kick and the Cardinals ran out the rest of the clock with a knee.
The teams went to the locker rooms at halftime scoreless, with D.C. Everest finally breaking the goose eggs with a 31-yard field goal in the second half of the third quarter. Chippewa Falls equalized in the fourth with a 38-yard kick from Esubalew Mason before getting the go-ahead score.
Chippewa Falls is 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
McDonell 54, Bowler/Gresham 14: The Macks rolled in their season opener, going up 46-0 at the half and cruising to victory. Ethan Goulet threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and Landon Moulton got in the end zone both through the air and on the ground.
Dale Tetrault and David Andersen also caught TD passes, while Ben Biskupski returned an interception for a touchdown to start McDonell’s season on the right foot.
Volleyball
Onalaska Great River Sprawl: Fall Creek went 8-1 competing on Wednesday and Thursday, going a perfect 5-0 on the first day and 3-1 on Day 2. The Crickets bested Ladysmith, Mineral Point, Sparta, Onalaska’s varsity reserves, Webster, Phillips, Cuba City and Clear Lake. Middleton handed them their only defeat.
Gianna Vollrath had 99 kills, 53 digs and 16 blocks during the tournament, while Sam Olson had 103 assists, 45 digs, 41 kills and 17 aces.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Spencer 0: The Orioles moved to 2-0 on the season with a 25-7, 25-15, 25-13 victory. Emily Brenner had eight kills and Kayte Licht had 14 digs and five service aces.
Durand 3, Augusta 0: The Panthers won two close sets to start, winning 25-21 and 25-23, before finishing things off with a smoother 25-16 in the third.
Boys soccer
Onalaska 2, Eau Claire North 1: Will Thesing broke a 1-1 draw in the 27th minute, and the Hilltoppers defense stood tall the rest of the way to secure the victory. Elliott Solberg tied the game three minutes earlier for North, while Husky goalie Nolan Sullivan made five saves.
Wisconsin Rapids 2, Chippewa Falls 1: Colby Stoll scored the Cardinals’ lone goal in the defeat.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 0: The Old Abes swept their first Big Rivers dual of the season. Molly Hower got a 6-0, 6-1 win in the No. 1 singles spot, while the No. 1 doubles duo of Katie Rentzepis and Kim Harvey won 6-1, 6-1.
Eau Claire North Invite: The Huskies got wins in straight sets in the two No. 1 spots in a sweep of Green Bay Preble, with Morgan Presler prevailing in singles and the duo of Alyssa Dayton and Autumn Tafel in doubles. North was swept by New Richmond as part of its home event as well.