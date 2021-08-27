Reed Styer was efficient on Friday.
The Menomonie senior completed six passes, and three of them went for touchdowns as the Mustangs football team ran past Holmen 29-9 in Holmen.
Styer connected with tight end Noah Feddersen on scoring passes of 51 and 16 yards, and found Parker Schultz for a 54-yard touchdown too. He finished with 171 passing yards.
Menomonie (2-0) led 9-7 when Schultz broke off a 13-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter to give the Mustangs some breathing room. Styer hit Feddersen for his second touchdown in the final two minutes of the first half to add to the lead.
Jack Drout ran for 65 yards on 15 carries, and Brooks Brewer turned his four rushes into 45 yards. Feddersen finished with three receptions for 69 yards.
Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20: The Tigers held off the Warriors in a game full of momentum swings, winning the first matchup between the two old rivals since 1986.
Northwestern ran out to a 14-0 lead in the first half before Rice Lake got things going. Cole Fenske ran for a score and Alex Belongia nabbed a pick six to tie the game at 14.
Northwestern went in front on an interception return for a touchdown of their own, and held on from there.
Durand 38, Prescott 23: The Panthers stunned the Cardinals, overturning an early 17-0 lead to win by two scores.
After Veranth Ayden's 21-yard field goal put Prescott ahead by 17 midway through the second quarter, the Panthers outscored their opponent 38-6. Simon Bauer had another big game, rushing for 215 yards and four touchdowns in addition to assuming quarterbacking duties. He threw for 87 yards.
Bauer got the Panthers (2-0) on the board with an 11-yard score in the second quarter, and added touchdown runs of 4 and 61 yards in the third. He and Dawson Hartung ran in 15-yard scores in the fourth quarter, with Bauer's run breaking a 23-23 tie.
Hartung finished with 61 yards on 10 carries. Gunnar Hurlburt had three catches for 60 yards for Durand.
Thorp 6, Lake Holcombe 0: The Cardinals opened their 8-man era with a narrow victory. Aiden Rosemeyer's 46-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Kroeplin in the second quarter made the difference.
Rosemeyer was 7 of 18 passing for 111 yards. He added 35 yards on the ground.
Kroeplin finished with 71 yards on three receptions. Denzel Sutton had a pair of receptions for 40 yards.
Trenton Denman led Thorp's defense in the shutout, recording two tackles for a loss. Rosemeyer nabbed an interception on that side of the ball.
Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8: Connor Ducklow was lights out in the passing game, throwing for 130 yards and two scores to lead the Cardinals to victory.
Ducklow was 7 of 11 passing. He threw scores to Justin Rielly and Tyler Bowman.
In addition to his 53-yard touchdown reception, Rielly added a 43-yard scoring run for Spring Valley. Brady Bednarek scored from 46 yards out too. Diego Schmitt closed the win with a 55-yard touchdown run in the final minute.
Bednarek finished with 76 yards on three carries. Rielly had 68 rushing yards on five runs.
Jackson Stein recovered a fumble for a touchdown on a strong day for the Cardinals' defense.
Carter Kummet ran for a touchdown and 48 yards for the Bulldogs.
St. Croix Central 35, Elk Mound 20: The Mounders couldn't hold off the Panthers' rushing attack, which went for 350 yards and five touchdowns.
Avery Kaanta found the end zone on a 5-yard rush with 9:25 left to pull Elk Mound within eight of the lead at 28-20, but Sam Fischer's 10-yard scoring run with four minutes left iced the game away.
All of the Panthers' yards came on the ground, while Elk Mound thrived in the passing game. Kaden Russo threw for 212 yards and two scores on 13 completions. Ethan Johnson had seven catches for 140 yards, and Kaanta hauled in five receptions for 86 yards. Each caught a touchdown pass.
Glenwood City 15, Barron 8: Marcus DeSmith made a 27-yard field goal with 9:25 left in the fourth quarter to put the Hilltoppers ahead, and Gabe Knops sealed the deal with a touchdown run in the final three minutes.
The Golden Bears had taken a two-point lead when Colin Kappel ran 49 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Max Janson added a rushing touchdown for the Hilltoppers. Knops ran for 76 yards and Janson added 65.
Kappel was 18 of 36 passing for 185 yards for Barron. Gavin Gordon had nine catches for 121 yards.
Osceola 28, Mondovi 6: The Buffaloes fell on the road, with their only breakthrough on the scoreboard coming in the final quarter. Statistics were not reported.
Highland 28, Independence/Gilmanton 0: Highland scored 22 points in the first quarter and rode a dominant defense to victory. They held the Indees to nine yards of total offense and forced one turnover.
Alma Center Lincoln 36, Marion/Tigerton 8: In an 8-man game, the Hornets won after the game was called off due to weather late in the second quarter.
Jace Paul threw for 215 yards and four touchdowns for Lincoln. Three of those scores went to Trent Tondola, who finished with 91 receiving yards. Stephen Werre caught the other.
Tondola also ran for a touchdown.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Appleton North 0: Mason Sherman collected a hat trick in just 43 minutes for the Old Abes. Jared Nunez scored the other goal on a penalty kick in the first half. The match was called after 50 minutes due to weather.
Volleyball
UW-Stout Sprawl: Chippewa Falls won all four of its matches to begin the tournament, led by 32 kills from Sami Perlberg, 38 digs by Ella Hutzler and 89 assists from Maddy Bauer.