They had to wait an extra day to do it, but the Augusta Beavers got the job done.
Augusta held off Fall Creek 22-18 on Saturday in a game resumed from Friday night's weather delay.
With a 14-12 lead when the game picked back up, Augusta got a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Brennan King to give some needed breathing room.
Fall Creek pulled within four points of the lead on Eli Laube's 20-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Martzke with seven minutes left, but couldn't get any closer.
Ben Dickinsen had scored a one-yard touchdown run to give the Beavers the lead on Friday night, and Marcus Livingston added a fumble recovery for a touchdown for Augusta. Fall Creek answered with a 20-yard connection between Laube and Zachri Youngquist in the second quarter.
Soren Johnson returned a fumble for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it a 14-12 game before King brought the kickoff back for a score.
Jackson Laxson ran for 90 yards on 21 carries as the Beavers improved to 2-0. Laube threw for 125 yards on 15 completions for the Crickets.
Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon 7: Cooper Nichols caught two touchdowns and ran for another as the Orioles scored 35 unanswered points in a game split across two days.
Stanley-Boyd trailed 7-0 late in the second quarter on Friday night, but never got scored on again. Meanwhile, the Orioles' offense came to life.
Nichols finished with six catches for 100 yards and added 26 rushing yards.
Stanley-Boyd quarterback Carsen Hause was on target. He went 9 of 16 passing for 186 yards and three scores. He added 40 yards with his legs.
Brady Potaczek nabbed two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Colfax 42, Eleva-Strum 0: Bryce Sikora threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for one more as the Vikings eased past the Cardinals.
Aiden McKee added two rushing touchdowns for Colfax, which ran out to a 20-0 lead by halftime. Asher Pecha added a touchdown run for the Vikings.
Elijah Entzminger and Nick Jensen hauled in touchdown passes.
Sikora ran for 105 yards on seven carries and threw for 76 more on five completions. McKee finished with 86 rushing yards.
Justin Julson ran for 70 yards on 15 rushes for Eleva-Strum.
Cadott 6, Pittsville 0: Tegan Ritter's 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter made the difference as the Hornets won a slugfest over the Panthers.
The Cadott defense held Pittsville to 142 yards of offense in a shutout victory.
Ritter ran for 57 yards on seven carries. Gavin Tegels ran for 31 yards in addition to throwing for 33 on six completions.
Volleyball
Marathon Invite: Fall Creek won the tournament championship after going 5-0 on Saturday, winning all but one match in straight sets.
The Crickets defeated Northland Lutheran, Stratford, Rib Lake, Phillips and Marathon.
Gianna Vollrath led the way with 50 kills and 30 digs, but Fall Creek got contributions from all over. Sam Olson dished 54 assists and made 30 digs, Tori Marten hit 20 kills and Hannah Herrem came up with 56 digs.
Anika Steinke passed 40 assists, Catrina Cline made 33 digs and Emallie Sorensen served 12 aces.
Vollrath was named the recipient of the Hustle Award for the tournament.
UW-Stout Sprawl: River Falls won the 40-team tournament, defeating Chippewa Falls in straight sets in the championship match.
The Cardinals settled for second place, going 2-1 on Saturday. They defeated Menomonie and Mosinee to reach the championship.
Sophie Robinson led Chi-Hi with 22 kills. Paige Steinmetz added 20 kills and 30 digs, and Sami Perlberg chipped in with 17 kills and 24 digs.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire North quad: Eau Claire North picked up a pair of wins, beating Sparta 4-0 and Holmen 2-0. Parker Steffel scored a pair of goals against Sparta, and Louis Dalal-Haugen added a goal and two assists. Dalal-Haugen and Jack Morosky did the scoring against Holmen.
Caden Eberle made 11 saves across the two matches for the Huskies.