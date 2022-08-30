Elliott Solberg distributed a pair of assists as the Eau Claire North boys soccer team pushed past Superior 3-1 on Tuesday in Superior.

James Dalal-Haugen got the Huskies on the board with a goal in the 23rd minute. The Spartans leveled the score three minutes later, but North took the lead for good on Aaron Seehafer’s strike early in the second half. Presley Clay added an insurance goal in the late stages.