Elliott Solberg distributed a pair of assists as the Eau Claire North boys soccer team pushed past Superior 3-1 on Tuesday in Superior.
James Dalal-Haugen got the Huskies on the board with a goal in the 23rd minute. The Spartans leveled the score three minutes later, but North took the lead for good on Aaron Seehafer’s strike early in the second half. Presley Clay added an insurance goal in the late stages.
Ryan Conlin had an assist for the Huskies, and Caden Eberle made four saves.
Regis/McDonell 2, Newman Catholic 0: Jaren Payne scored both goals to power the Saints to a win. Antonio Komro tallied an assist for Regis/McDonell, and Alex Erickson posted a shutout in goal.
Somerset 1, Baldwin-Woodville 0: The Blackhawks couldn’t get a goal past the Spartans and fell on the road.
Cross country
Loyal-Greenwood Invitational: Junior Lucas Anderson ran to a first-place finish, powering the Bloomer boys cross country team to a victory. Anderson clocked in at 16 minutes, 57 seconds and won the race by 27 seconds. Anders Michaelsen (fifth), Seth Rogge (sixth) and Zechariah Anderson (ninth) also finished in the top 10 for the Blackhawks.
Bloomer totaled 34 team points, finishing 20 points better than runner-up McDonell. Paul Pfeifer took fourth to lead McDonell. Harrison Bullard (11th), Andrew Thaler (12th) and Corbin Holm (13th) placed just outside the top 10 for the Macks. Regis’ Angelo Brantner and Stanley-Boyd’s Zach Haas were 14th and 15th.
Thorp/Gilman’s Shaylie Zadra won the girls race in 20:34.5. She held off Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders by 29 seconds. Regis’ Carly Borst rounded out the top three.
Regis’ Ava Moore (fifth) and Sylvia Spangler (sixth), Fall Creek’s Megan Johnston (seventh), Stanley-Boyd’s Janelle Schesel (eighth) and Bloomer’s Alena Otto (ninth) and Liona Rufledt (10th) also secured spots in the top 10.
Fall Creek took second in the team standings to lead local squads.
Bruce Invitational: Colfax’s Molly Heidorn and Cadott’s Peter Weir were the runners-up in the girls and boys race to lead local runners.
Heidorn finished in 20:59.5 to take second in the girls race. Teammates Aynsley Olson and Kaysen Goodell finished seventh and ninth, respectively. Cadott’s Iszy Sonnentag placed sixth to pace the Hornets to a third-place finish as a team.
Weir crossed the finish line in 18:47.3. Colfax’s Ashton Yarrington took seventh. Cameron was the top-finishing local boys team after taking fourth.
Volleyball
Augusta 3, Greenwood 2: The Beavers won a five-set thriller by controlling the fifth set 15-5. The two teams alternated winning sets through each of the first four before Augusta captured the pivotal fifth.
Spring Valley 3, Cameron 1: The Cardinals won the final two sets to pull away for a victory. They captured the third 25-21 and the fourth 25-20.
Clear Lake 3, Colfax 1: After dropping the first two sets, the Vikings extended the match by winning the third set 25-22, but ultimately fell in the fourth.
Girls tennis
Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 2: The Raiders swept all three doubles matches as part of a Big Rivers dual victory. Ava Erickson and Ziva Hirsch won singles matches at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, for the Old Abes.
Regis/McDonell 7, Mondovi 0: The Saints won each match in the dual, including five in straight sets. Colleen Callaghan edged Caitlyn Stadter in the No. 1 singles match, taking the decisive third set 10-8. Brittany Martin won at No. 2 singles without dropping a game.