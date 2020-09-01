McDonell junior Dan Anderson had plenty of time to spare in victory.
The Macks cross country runner cruised to a win at Tuesday’s Loyal-Greenwood Invitational, finishing 22 seconds ahead of second place. Anderson clocked in with a time of 17 minutes, 50.2 seconds.
Neillsville-Granton’s Taytor Lowry was second at 18:12.3.
Anderson had three teammates take sixth through eighth place to help McDonell capture the boys team title. Fall Creek’s Stewart Gundry placed ninth.
Fall Creek won the girls title, powered by Jenna Anders’ runner-up individual finish. The Crickets sophomore took second with a time of 21:56, only behind Loyal-Greenwood’s Savannah Schley.
Fellow Fall Creek runners Katie Kent and Alison Dubiel took fourth and sixth, respectively. McDonell’s Ellie Eckes was third, and teammate Ann David was fifth.
Girls tennis
Regis 7, Medford 0: The Ramblers only dropped eight games across seven matches in the victory over Medford, keeping them unbeaten on the season.
Singles players Sofie Merrick and Brittany Martin both won their matches without dropping a single game. Doubles teams Adrienne Morning/Teigan Petersilka and Abby Erickson/Lauren Seeman did the same.
The Ramblers are now 6-0 on the season.