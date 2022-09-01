Jack Weisenberger ran for three first-half touchdowns and Kendon Krogman threw three scores of his own before halftime as the Regis football team beat Osseo-Fairchild 42-0 on Thursday in Osseo.
The Ramblers did all their scoring in the first half to pull away early. The victory pulled them to 3-0 this season.
Regis scored several times in the closing minutes of the second quarter to establish a running clock by halftime. Statistics were not reported.
Neillsville/Granton 35, Elk Mound 8: The Mounders led by one at halftime, but the Warriors scored 28 points in the second half to pull away. Andrew Brown returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown midway through the third quarter to put Neillsville/Granton ahead for good.
Kamron Diermeier scored on a blocked kick for 67 yards for Elk Mound. A two-point conversion put the Mounders ahead 8-7 with 8:13 left in the second quarter.
Brown accounted for three touchdowns for the Warriors, adding a pair of rushing scores to his punt return. Carter Vieth ran for 102 yards for Elk Mound and Kaden Russo passed for 87.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 2, River Falls 0: Liam Junker scored two goals and Brody Luepke had a clean sheet in goal to give the Old Abes a Big Rivers win. Junker scored twice after halftime, including one goal off a penalty kick. Charles Funk assisted the other goal.
Eau Claire North 3, New Richmond 3: Roshane Samuels polished off his hat trick with a penalty kick to put the Tigers ahead 3-2 in the 52nd minute. North had an answer though, with Elliott Solberg salvaging a draw with a goal off an assist from Presley Clay in the 56th minute. Parker Steffel and Fisher Burnett also had goals for North, and Caden Eberle made five saves.
Regis/McDonell 6, Black River Falls 0: Tony Komro scored a hat trick to power the Saints to victory. DeShawn Hairston, Jack Schroeder and Zach Laber also tallied goals for Regis/McDonell.
Altoona/Fall Creek 0, Osceola 0: Altoona/Fall Creek earned its first point as a member of the Middle Border conference. Quentin Wheeler stopped five shots in net to post a clean sheet and preserve the draw.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, New Richmond 0: Lizzi Adams pounded 10 kills as the Old Abes swept the Tigers in their Big Rivers opener. Ashlynn Schroeder made 16 digs and Kallie Mitchell had three blocks.
Rice Lake 3, Eau Claire North 2: In a Big Rivers opener, the Warriors responded from an early deficit to defeat the Huskies in a five-set thriller.
Altoona triangular: Barron won two matches, earning victories against Altoona and Fall Creek. Altoona beat Fall Creek 2-0 and got 36 assists from Kennedy Trippler across two matches. Mya Martenson had 22 kills for the Rails, and Breeley Gluch added 19 digs. Emallie Sorensen and Gracie Marten had nine kills apiece for Fall Creek.
Greenwood quad: Stanley-Boyd went 3-0 with victories over the host, Port Edwards and Alma Center Lincoln. Kayte Licht led the Orioles with 20 kills on the day, and Emily Brenner added 18 of her own. Tina Benson had 32 digs.
Somerset quad: Bloomer went 2-1, falling to St. Croix Falls before sweeping Somerset and Washburn. Amelia Herrick had 55 assists across three matches for the Blackhawks.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser quad: Colfax picked up a pair of victories, defeating Boyceville and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. The hosts beat Owen-Withee 2-0.
Amery 3, Cameron 1: The Comets won the second set 25-17, but Amery pulled away with wins in the third and fourth.
Cross country
St. Croix Central Invitational: Altoona’s Greta Peters held on to win a tightly contested girls race. The sophomore finished in 20 minutes, 18.8 seconds to win by just under six seconds.
The Altoona boys won the team title in their meet, led by top-10 finished from Joey Ludy (ninth) and Ayden Darnell (10th). Glenwood City’s JJ Williams won the race in 17:11.8. Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen took fourth and teammate Aiden Schiferl was sixth.
Spooner Invitational: Barron’s Fran Peterson won the girls race while Ladysmith’s Gavin Stewart took first on the boys side. Stewart crossed the line in 17 minutes, 46 seconds. Peterson’s winning time was 20:18.6.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire North 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Huskies won every match in the Big Rivers dual. Miah Nelson won at No. 1 singles without dropping a game, and Morgan Presler/Leah Nelson did the same at No. 1 doubles.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Rice Lake 0: The Old Abes swept the Big Rivers dual without losing a set. Natalie Scovil won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles for Memorial.