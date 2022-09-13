Emily Brenner hit 27 kills to surpass 1,000 for her career as the Stanley-Boyd volleyball team swept Thorp 3-0 on Tuesday in Stanley.
Brenner also made 13 digs for the Orioles. Kayte Licht had eight kills, made 13 digs and served four aces. Kaden Drehmel distributed 22 assists.
Stanley-Boyd won 25-22, 25-15, 26-24 to earn the victory in its Western Cloverbelt Conference opener.
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Winona 0: Annika Skolos made seven digs and passed 23 assists as the Old Abes swept a nonconference match. Ella Gunderson and Lizzie Adams hit eight kills apiece to lead Memorial’s attack.
Bloomer 3, Cadott 0: The Blackhawks swept the Hornets to pick up their first Western Cloverbelt win of the season. Bloomer won 25-22, 25-23, 25-21.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Whitehall 1: The Lancers earned a Dairyland victory over the Norse. They won the first, second and fourth sets to clinch the back-and-forth match.
Northwestern 3, Rice Lake 2: The Tigers got past the Warriors in a five-set affair. Rice Lake won the first and fourth sets, but Northwestern took the fifth 15-12.
Augusta 3, Gilmanton 1: The Beavers won each set but the third in a Dairyland Conference victory. They closed it out with a 25-18 win in the fourth.
Blair-Taylor 3, Independence 0: The Wildcats swept the Indees in a Dairyland Conference match. They won each set by at least six points.
Cornell 3, Lake Holcombe 0: The Chiefs swept their rivals, taking each set with a margin of victory of six or more points.
Cross country
Neillsville/Granton Invitational: Paced by a third-place finish from Jenna Anders, the Fall Creek girls cross country team won the meet. Megan Johnston (sixth) and Evelyn Bergeron (14th) also nabbed spots in the top 15 for the Crickets. Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter won the race in 20 minutes, 25.5 seconds.
Mondovi’s Landon Clark made it an individual sweep for the Buffaloes by winning the boys race. He finished in 17:16 to win by 10 seconds. Stanley-Boyd’s Zach Haas placed 10th.
Rice Lake Invitational: Glenwood City’s JJ Williams won a dash to the finish to earn a victory in the boys race. He finished in 16:33.96, about 2.5 seconds ahead of Ladysmith’s Gavin Stewart. Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson was third, Chippewa Falls’ Benjamin Cihasky took fourth and Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen placed fifth.
Colfax’s Molly Heidorn won the girls race in 19:41.66, holding off New Richmond’s Marah Benedict by just under five seconds. Ladysmith’s Marika Gago finished sixth and Eau Claire North’s Leah Luedtke took 11th.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Rice Lake 0: Wesley Paul and Charlie Funk gave the Old Abes a two-goal lead at halftime, and Liam Junker and Lenny Wats provided the punctuation with second-half goals. Junker and Wats also had assists for Memorial.
Girls golf
Big Rivers meet at Menomonie: New Richmond won the team title with a collective 176, led by co-medalist Kailey Stevens with a 38. Chippewa Falls took third place behind Addy Seaholm (45, fourth place) and Madeline Johnson (46, fifth place).
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Menomonie 2: The Old Abes won three singles matches and two in doubles to clinch a Big Rivers victory. All five of Memorial’s wins came in straight sets.
Aleigha Gilbertson won in singles for the Mustangs, and Sam Jacobsen and Hannah White took home a doubles win.
New Richmond 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Tigers won all seven matches in straight sets to sweep the dual.