Tuesday’s volleyball matchup between Fall Creek and McDonell pitted two of the state’s top small-school teams head to head. The clash of titans certainly lived up to the billing.
Fall Creek recovered from a 2-0 deficit, storming back to win the final three sets and defeat McDonell 3-2 in a key Western Cloverbelt Conference tilt in Fall Creek.
The Crickets — ranked No. 2 in Division 3 — won the final three sets 26-24, 25-17, 17-15 over the Macks, the fourth-ranked team in Division 4. Both teams are coming off state tournament appearances last fall.
McDonell captured the first two sets, 25-21, 25-15. But the Crickets (27-1) played their best volleyball at the end of the match to rally for an important victory.
Gianna Vollrath led Fall Creek with 24 kills and 13 digs. Sam Olson made 23 assists and Hannah Herrem came up with 33 digs.
Destiny Baughman hit 14 kills and made 26 digs to lead McDonell. Lauryn Deetz added 28 digs, and Abby Bresina passed 31 assists.
Merrill 3, Eau Claire North 2: The Huskies came out on the wrong end of a five-setter. North led 2-1, but Merrill won the final two sets 25-16, 15-10 to win a nonconference match.
Rice Lake 3, Altoona 0: The Warriors swept the Rails in nonconference action. Breeley Gluch hit 14 kills to lead Altoona, and Kennedy Trippler made 14 assists.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Independence 0: Claire Schierenbeck served 11 aces and Annie Oster pounded 11 kills as the Lancers swept the Indees. Immanuel was strong from the start, winning the first set 25-2.
Thorp 3, Bloomer 1: Lexi Post hit 16 kills for the Blackhawks, but they couldn’t overcome the Cardinals. Thorp won each set but the second.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Durand 0: The Blackhawks swept the Panthers, winning each set by at least six points.
Augusta 3, Blair-Taylor 2: The Beavers recovered from a 2-1 hole, taking the final two sets to win in five. Augusta won the fourth set 25-21 and the fifth 15-10.
Cross country
Rice Lake Invitational: Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobson won the girls race to help power the Mustangs to the team championship at the 26-team meet. Helen Chen (ninth) and Madeline Palmer (11th) also finished in the top 15 for Menomonie.
Eau Claire North’s Katie Rassbach took third individually, while Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason (fifth), Rice Lake’s Alexi MacDonald (sixth) and Colfax’s Molly Heidorn (seventh) were all close behind.
McDonell’s Dan Anderson was the top local runner in the boys race with a third-place finish. Chippewa Falls’ Lukas Wagner was right behind him, finishing fourth. Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen placed 10th.
Prescott Invitational: Spring Valley’s Charlie Maier placed third in the boys race, while fellow Cardinal Lydia Hannack took fourth in the girls race. Baldwin-Woodville’s Bekah Luckwaldt was third in the girls meet.
Boys soccer
Chippewa Falls 5, Eau Claire North 1: Ethan Sarauer scored a pair of goals and tallied an assist, and Landon Brunke added three assists as the Cardinals ran past the Huskies. Colby Stoll and Gubgnit Mason also got on the scoresheet for Chi-Hi.
Ethan Faschingbauer chipped in with an assist for the Cardinals, and Steel Brooke made three saves.
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Rice Lake 0: Liam Junker scored two goals to power the Old Abes to a Big Rivers victory. Mason Sherman added a goal and an assists, and Jared Nunez assisted two goals. Devan Barragan also scored for Memorial.
New Richmond 5, Menomonie 0: Jovani Perez-Sanchez tallied a pair of goals to lead the Tigers past the Mustangs in Big Rivers play. Charlie Gess chipped in with a goal and two assists.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 0: The Old Abes cruised in a Big Rivers dual, winning without dropping a set. Ziva Hirsch won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for Memorial, while the most competitive match came at No. 4 singles, where Livy Parrett edged Lily Hastings 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).