Joey Ludy, Ethan Michels and Levi Day all finished in the top 10 as the Altoona boys cross country team won the Prescott Invitational on Thursday in Prescott.
Ludy took third, Michels was sixth and Day finished eighth. Mason Hoepner (11th) and Jude Kane (12th) finished just outside the top 10. The Rails edged the hosts by one point to win the team title.
Spring Valley’s Logen Vorlicek took ninth. In the girls race, Cardinals teammate Lydia Hannack was the individual runner-up. Altoona’s Emmy Anczak took fifth and teammate Leah Saeger placed 10th.
Elmwood/Plum City’s Taylor Asher was eighth and Spring Valley’s Audrey Mathison was ninth.
Dan Conway Invitational: Lucas Anderson took first place individually to lead the Bloomer boys to the team title. The Blackhawks swept the top three spots, with Anders Michaelsen and Seth Rogge finishing after Anderson. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Elijah Poppe (fourth) also placed in the top five and the Bulldogs were the team runner-up.
Durand’s Lauren Peterson won the girls race, holding off Thorp’s Shaylie Zarza by just under two seconds. Bruce’s Zoey Kemmitz was third and Bloomer’s Alena Otto took fourth. Prairie Farm took first in the team standings.
Football
Lake Holcombe 50, New Auburn 8: The Chieftains ran past the Trojans for their first victory of the season. Lake Holcombe scored 22 points in the second quarter and added 14 more in the third to pull away.
Volleyball
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Raiders swept the Old Abes in Big Rivers play. Ashlynn Schroeder made 31 digs for Memorial and Annika Skolos passed 23 assists. The third set was the closest, with Hudson winning 28-26.
Menomonie 3, Eau Claire North 2: The Mustangs recovered from a 2-0 hole and rallied past the Huskies for a Big Rivers victory.
Chippewa Falls 3, Rice Lake 0: Paige Steinmetz had 13 kills and 10 digs as the Cardinals swept the Warriors in a Big Rivers match. Maddie Hunt chipped in with 11 kills and seven digs, and Maddy Bauer distributed 43 assists.
Altoona 3, Ellsworth 0: Mya Martenson hit 14 kills and added 11 digs as the Rails swept the Panthers in Middle Border action. Breeley Gluch served five aces and had 15 digs, Kennedy Trippler passed 23 assists and Brayling Siverling came up with 18 digs.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0: Gabi Radichel contributed in all facets, tallying 13 kills and 14 digs as the Lancers swept the Mustangs. Audrey Arndt hit eight kills, Sheridan Noeldner had 17 assists and Hannah Kazemba served three aces.
Colfax 3, Durand-Arkansaw 0: The Vikings earned a sweep over the Panthers. They won 25-15, 25-23, 25-22.
Elk Mound 3, Mondovi 0: The Mounders swept the Buffaloes in Dunn-St. Croix play. The closest set was the third, which Elk Mound took 25-21.
Independence 3, Gilmanton 0: The Indees swept the Panthers, winning each set by at least 11 points.
St. Croix Falls 3, Cameron 0: The Saints swept a Heart O’ North meeting against the Comets. The second and third sets were both decided by five points or fewer.
Ashland 3, Ladysmith 0: The Oredockers captured a Heart O’ North victory, winning 25-22, 25-20, 25-20.
Boys soccer
Chippewa Falls 4, Menomonie 1: Gubgnit Mason scored a goal and tallied two assists as the Cardinals bested the Mustangs. Nolan Christie, Ethan Faschingbauer and Grant Von Haden also scored for Chippewa Falls.
Menomonie scored its goal on a penalty kick.
Amery 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 0: The Rails were shut out on the road in Middle Border Conference action.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Old Abes swept the Cardinals in Big Rivers action. Three of the four victories in singles came without a dropped game for Memorial.
Regis/McDonell 7, Barron 0: Brittany Martin, Ashley Chilson and Therese Kern all won singles matches without losing a game in the Saints’ sweep of the Golden Bears.