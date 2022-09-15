Altoona logo

Joey Ludy, Ethan Michels and Levi Day all finished in the top 10 as the Altoona boys cross country team won the Prescott Invitational on Thursday in Prescott.

Ludy took third, Michels was sixth and Day finished eighth. Mason Hoepner (11th) and Jude Kane (12th) finished just outside the top 10. The Rails edged the hosts by one point to win the team title.