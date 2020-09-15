Erica Oster had 13 kills and Annie Oster had 10 as Immanuel Lutheran volleyball opened its season with a straight-set victory Tuesday against Eleva-Strum.
Claire Schierenbeck added 21 assists as the Lancers went on the road to earn a Diaryland triumph.
River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls 1: Sami Perlberg and Paige Steinmetz each had eight kills and 10 digs, while Amber Thaler led the Cardinals with nine kills in a season-opening defeat. Chi-Hi hung with the Wildcats though, falling 25-13, 27-25, 22-25, 25-12.
Cadott 3, Neillsville 1: The Hornets got 11 kills apiece from Jada Kowalczyk and Makenna Barone to open the season with a win. Lexxie Rowe and Elly Eiler added seven kills each, and Haylee Rowe recorded 39 assists — the most in a single match in the last three years for Cadott.
Independence 3, Blair-Taylor 0: The Indees opened Dairyland play with a 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 decision.
Cross country
Colfax Quad: Durand’s Parker Schneider (15:59.41) and Colfax’s Molly Heidorn earned individual medalist honors in a quad also featuring Mondovi and Elk Mound.
The Vikings had three finishers in the top five, including third and fourth-placed finishers Jasmine Best and Ansley Olson. Rounding out the top five were Durand’s Kendall Hagness and Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter.
Mounders Ian Hazen and Trae Schaefer finished second and third on the boys side, respectively.
Dan Conway Invitational: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser had first-place finishers among both boys and girls at its home meet, with Joseph Jensen (18:28.2) and Natalie Poppe each earning medalist honors. The Bulldogs took the top three spots among girls to win the team title, with Lana Blumer finishing second and Rebecca York third.
Spooner Invitational: Barron produced the medalists in both the boys and the girls races when Marcus Peterson and Fran Peterson took first place.
The Bloomer boys captured the team title though, powered by second and third-place finishes by Lucas Anderson and Anders Michaelson, respectively. Ladysmith claimed second place in the team standings.
On the girls side, Hayward captured the team crown. Cameron took second and Barron third.
Neillsville-Granton Invitational: Osseo-Fairchild’s Aurora Wier led all local finishers by taking second in the girls race. Cadott’s Meadow Barone was three spots behind, placing fifth.
Cadott’s Peter Weir took third to lead the local boys runners, and teammate Tad Weiss took sixth. The Hornets boys placed second as a team.