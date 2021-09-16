Every set was a stress-raiser for Altoona volleyball Thursday night. Yet more often than not, the Rails were on the right side of things.
Altoona pulled off a four-set victory against Amery in a match that that featured two extended sets and three where the teams were separated by three points or less.
The Rails opened with a 25-12 triumph, but that did not foretell the direction of the match. Amery responded with a 28-26 win in set two before Altoona escaped with 25-22 and 28-26 advantages.
Mya Martenson had 15 kills and 30 digs for Altoona, while Breeley Gluch had 10 kills and 13 digs.
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 0: The Cardinals moved to 16-1 on the season with a Big Rivers win. Sami Perlberg had 10 kills and 11 digs, while Sophie Robinson had 10 kills and eight digs.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Whitehall 0: The Lancers kept the Norse at arm’s length, not allowing more than 15 points in a set. Claire Schierenbeck had seven aces and three kills, Annie Oster had 13 kills and Faith Kazemba had six aces.
Colfax 3, Mondovi 0: The Vikings opened their Dunn-St. Croix slate with a victory, holding on in a 25-21 third set as the Buffaloes looked to force a fourth. Madison Barstad had 10 kills, Maci Harvey had eight kills, four aces and 18 digs and McKenna Shipman passed 21 assists.
Elk Mound 3, Glenwood City 0: McKenna Diermeier recorded 15 kills and 14 digs as the Mounders opened conference play 1-0. Stella Rhude also had 14 kills, while Tori Blaskowski notched 27 assists.
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 0: The Old Abes were triumphant in straight sets by winning 25-21, 25-16, 25-23.
Menomonie 3, New Richmond 2: The Mustangs clawed their way back from a 2-0 hole to prevail in the fifth set 15-11.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Old Abes didn’t drop a game from any of their four singles players as well as their first two doubles duos. Molly Hower, Ziva Hirsch, Ava Erickson and Livy Parrett combined for the perfect showing in singles, while Kim Harvey/Katie Rentzepis and Chloe Beckermann/Charley Zacho were dominant in doubles.
Regis 7, Black River Falls 0: The Ramblers earned a sweep, with Colleen Callaghan getting the only perfect 6-0, 6-0 triumph. Brittany Martin won in No. 1 singles and the doubles duo of Evie Shepich and Teigan Petersilka were victorious in their top position.
Girls golf
CloverCroix at Princeton Valley: Regis/Altoona continued its perfect showing in conference events, winning by 15 strokes. The co-op had the top three individual finishers, including medalist Elli Anderson. She shot a 41, while teammates Lydia Jensen and Karalyn Skinner shot 44 and 45, respectively.
Big Rivers at Lake Wissota: Lanie Veenendall took medalist honors to lift New Richmond to the team title. Eau Claire Memorial’s Isabelle Campbell finished in third, five strokes behind with a 42.
Boys soccer
Chippewa Falls 4, Menomonie 0: The Cardinals got a pair of goals from Mitchell Romundstad and one each from Gubgnit Mason and Ethan Sarauer. All the tallies came in the first half, allowing Chi-Hi to cruise to victory.