Chippewa Falls at Menomonie football

Chippewa Falls' Mason Von Haden passes against Menomonie on Sept. 9 in Menomonie.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Mason Howard ran for three touchdowns as the Chippewa Falls football team defeated Eau Claire North 42-14 on Friday at Dorais Field for its first Big Rivers victory.

Howard scored once in each of the first three quarters for the Cardinals. He had nine carries for 93 yards. Mayson Tester and Devan Bush also ran for touchdowns for Chippewa Falls. Mason Von Haden connected with Jackson LeMay for a 57-yard touchdown pass too.