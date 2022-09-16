Mason Howard ran for three touchdowns as the Chippewa Falls football team defeated Eau Claire North 42-14 on Friday at Dorais Field for its first Big Rivers victory.
Howard scored once in each of the first three quarters for the Cardinals. He had nine carries for 93 yards. Mayson Tester and Devan Bush also ran for touchdowns for Chippewa Falls. Mason Von Haden connected with Jackson LeMay for a 57-yard touchdown pass too.
The game was tied at seven early in the second quarter, but the Cardinals scored four touchdowns across the second and third periods to pull away.
Jack Kein and Cam Olson ran for touchdowns for the Huskies. Olson and James Jarzynski ran for 66 yards apiece for North, and Kein was close behind with 61.
River Falls 13, Eau Claire Memorial 9: The Old Abes led 9-7 in the third quarter, but the Wildcats scored a go-ahead touchdown later in the period to stay unbeaten.
Connor Anderson made a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter for Memorial, and the Old Abes returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in the third. Ryan Thompson passed for 106 yards on 11 completions.
Hudson 21, Menomonie 7: Jake Busson accounted for a pair of scores as the Raiders handed the Mustangs their first Big Rivers defeat of the season. Jack LaBlanc also had an interception return for a touchdown for Hudson.
The Raiders built a 21-0 lead before the Mustangs got on the board in the final quarter.
Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2: The Buffaloes scored 28 points in the first quarter in a Cloverbelt Conference victory. Jarod Falkner accounted for four touchdowns in the period, throwing two, running for another, and returning an interception for a score.
Dawson Rud also ran for a touchdown for Mondovi. The Buffaloes' defense didn't allow any points, with Stanley-Boyd getting on the scoreboard with a safety in the fourth quarter.
Falkner passed for 133 yards and ran for 88 more.
Fall Creek 27, Neillsville/Granton 12: Eli Laube threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns as the Crickets got past the Warriors. Two of those scores went to Jacob Wathke, who nabbed five receptions for 57 yards.
Elk Mound 15, Osseo-Fairchild 0: The Mounders posted a shutout for their first victory of the season. Carter Vieth and Kaden Russo both ran for touchdowns to power the offense, with both scores coming from within five yards of the goal line.
West Salem 55, Altoona 12: Twenty points in the second quarter helped the Panthers pull away from the Rails.
Hunter Hibbard returned a kick 86 yards for a score and Zavondre Cole rushed for a nine-yard touchdown for Altoona. But the Rails couldn't slow down West Salem's Brett McConkey, who passed for 262 yards and two scores.
Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8: Tristan Drier scored all three of the Hornets' touchdowns in a win over the Wolves. He scored on runs of two, four and five yards. His score in the third quarter put Cadott ahead for good.
Drier ran for 56 yards for Cadott, second only behind Easton Goodman and his 96 rushing yards for the Hornets.
Trevor Asher ran for 215 yards and a touchdown for Elmwood/Plum City.
Spring Valley 54, Colfax 6: Diego Schmitt ran for four touchdowns as the Cardinals defeated the Vikings. Justin Rielly, Collin Brunner and Tanner Dicus all added rushing touchdowns of their own for Spring Valley, and Kaden Robelia returned an interception for a score.
Schmitt finished with 87 rushing yards on 18 carries. Rielly's six carries went for 84 yards.
Jack Scharlau caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brian Tuschl for Colfax.
Thorp 36, Alma Center Lincoln 0: The Cardinals did all of their scoring in the first quarter to pull away from the Hornets. Aiden Rosemeyer threw three touchdown passes in the period. Logan Hanson caught one of them and also ran for a 50-yard score.
Defensively, Rosemeyer returned an interception for a touchdown for Thorp.
Bloomer 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7: The Blackhawks picked up their first win of the season behind 194 rushing yards and a score from Gabe Prince.
Lawson Davis had a 51-yard rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs.
Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 14: Gabe Knops scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter as the Hilltoppers rallied past the Warriors. Max Janson added some insurance with two touchdown runs later in the third.
Knops finished with two touchdown runs. Janson ran for 114 yards.
Independence/Gilmanton 19, Eleva-Strum 12: Xavier Santillian and Mason Gierok both ran for touchdowns in the Indees' first victory of the season. Ben Pyka also returned a kick 84 yards for a touchdown.
Brennan Hanner ran and passed for a score for the Cardinals. Ryan Julson ran for 160 yards.