Kaitlyn Ortmann hit 11 kills, Maggie Craker set up 38 assists and Lauryn Deetz made 17 digs as the McDonell volleyball team topped Regis 3-1 in a Cloverbelt clash.
Regis responded with a second-set win after dropping the first 25-23, but the Macks finished things off with a strong third and fourth set. They won each by at least five points.
Destiny Baughman added 12 digs for McDonell, which moved to 2-0 on the season.
Elk Mound 3, Colfax 1: The Mounders got even with the Vikings after dropping the first matchup on Tuesday. After the first two sets were split, Elk Mound took the third 25-21 and the fourth 25-14. Madison Barstad had 11 kills for Colfax, while Bailey Bradford added 10 and Maci Harvey chipped in with 28 digs.
River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls 1: The Cardinals took the second set after dropping the first, but the Wildcats finished off the win in the final two sets. Paige Steinmetz led Chippewa Falls with 10 kills and 23 digs, while Sami Perlberg added 10 kills of her own. Maddy Bauer dished out 42 assists.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Thorp 0: The Orioles picked up their first win of the season behind 31 digs from Kayte Licht, nine kills and five blocks from Lily Hoel and 16 assists by Emily Brenner.
Fall Creek 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0: Sam Olson distributed 11 assists and served six aces, Gianna Vollrath hit 10 kills and Emma Ryan added six kills for the Crickets in a season-opening win.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Independence 0: Erica Oster bashed eight kills, Riley Naumann added six more to the cause and Allie Schierenbeck tallied nine assists as the Lancers swept the match.
Bloomer 3, Cumberland 0: The Blackhawks got eight kills from Bella Seibel and 10 assists apiece by Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick to score a Heart O’ North win. Defensively, Josie Kostner made 14 digs for Bloomer.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3, Spooner 0: The Bulldogs earned a Heart O’ North Conference win, taking the first set by two points before cruising in the final two sets.
Blair-Taylor 3, Gilmanton 0: The Wildcats’ service game was strong, with Madison Goodbear hitting seven aces and Abby Thompson recording six of her own in a sweep victory.
Ladysmith 3, Northwestern 0: The first two sets were decided by five points or fewer, but the Lumberjills did enough to take them both before pulling away in the final set.
Cameron 3, Hayward 0: The Comets swept the Hurricanes, highlighted by a narrow 27-25 win in the second set.
Girls tennis
Regis 7, Black River Falls 0: The Ramblers didn’t drop a set en route to a straightforward dual win. Regis improved to 9-0 on the season.
Girls golf
Big Rivers meet at Lake Wissota: Hudson won the team title and had the medalist again in Paige Hillman, continuing a run of dominance in the conference so far. Rice Lake’s Laurel Wagner was the top local finisher, shooting a 50 in nine holes to tie for fifth. The Warriors took third as a team, followed by Menomonie and Chippewa Falls.