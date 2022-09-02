Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd football

Mondovi's Jarod Falkner runs on a quarterback keeper during a game against Stanley-Boyd on Sept. 17, 2021, in Stanley.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Jarod Falkner accounted for four touchdowns as the Mondovi football team bested Fall Creek 48-6 in a battle of unbeatens on Friday in Fall Creek.

Falkner ran for three scores and threw for another for the Buffaloes. He had 196 all-purpose yards. Dawson Rud added 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Mondovi.