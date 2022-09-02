Jarod Falkner accounted for four touchdowns as the Mondovi football team bested Fall Creek 48-6 in a battle of unbeatens on Friday in Fall Creek.
Falkner ran for three scores and threw for another for the Buffaloes. He had 196 all-purpose yards. Dawson Rud added 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Mondovi.
The Buffaloes scored 28 points in the second quarter to break the game open. Jake Linse capped the victory with a pick-six in the fourth quarter.
Eli Laube threw a 27-yard touchdown pass for Fall Creek.
Hudson 17, Chippewa Falls 7: The Raiders played strong defense to remain undefeated and hand the Cardinals their first loss. Hudson built a 14-point lead in the first half and held on after the break.
Jake Busson passed for two touchdowns for the Raiders before Chi-Hi got on the board with a one-yard rushing score from Nathan Drivas in the third quarter. But Hudson kept the Cardinals out of the end zone the rest of the way.
Mason Howard had 126 all-purpose yards for Chippewa Falls.
Menomonie 41, Superior 7: The Mustangs picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion, enduring a long road trip to defeat the Spartans in a Big Rivers affair.
Statistics were not reported.
Altoona 24, Black River Falls 8: The Rails won their Coulee Conference opener after enduring a long weather delay. Statistics were not available.
Durand-Arkansaw 20, Stanley-Boyd 3: The Panthers' persistent ground game sent them past the Orioles in their Cloverbelt opener. Dawson Hartung rushed for 150 yards and two scores, and Eli Whitwam added 58 yards and a touchdown of his own.
After neither team got on the scoreboard in the first quarter, Durand-Arkansaw scored once in each period. Stanley-Boyd's only points came on a 24-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the first half.
Logan Burzynski completed 17 passes for 102 yards for the Orioles.
Thorp 50, McDonell 27: Logan Hanson had a big night for the Cardinals, rushing for 259 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Macks. Aiden Rosemeyer also ran and passed for a score for Thorp.
The Cardinals pulled away by scoring 24 points in the second quarter.
St. Croix Falls 38, Bloomer 8: Gabe Prince's 41-yard rushing score in the third quarter accounted for Bloomer's only touchdown. The Saints scored two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to pull away in the first half.
Prince had 86 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Blackhawks.
Elmwood/Plum City 40, Glenwood City 13: Trevor Asher ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolves beat the Hilltoppers in their Dunn-St. Croix opener. Blake Allen added 107 yards on the ground and scored via a rush and a kick return.
Gabe Knops scored two rushing touchdowns for Glenwood City and finished with 74 yards.
Pepin/Alma 51, Whitehall 13: Evan Olson caught three touchdown passes from Drew Seifert in the first quarter as the Eagles pulled away early. Demetrius Bergmann also ran for a pair of scores for Pepin/Alma.
Devon McCune had two touchdown runs for Whitehall.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire North 1, Madison La Follette 1: North won on a penalty shootout, edging the Lancers 4-3. Elliott Solberg scored in regulation for the Huskies, and Presley Clay, Dylan Moroski, Aaron Seehafer and Fisher Burnett all made their penalty kicks.