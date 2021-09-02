Regis football remains undefeated after opening up Cloverbelt play in style.
The Ramblers put up 246 yards on the ground, led by 45 each from Zander Rockow and Gus Theisen, in a 42-0 win against Osseo-Fairchild Thursday night in Osseo. The Regis defense held the Thunder to 101 total yards of offense.
Three rushing scores in the first quarter put Regis up 22-0 early, with Alex Leis, Rockow and Theisen each getting to the end zone once. Chase Kostka and Ian Andrews followed them with rushing scores in the second, and Carson Tait rounded out the offense in the third with a 75-yard kickoff return to the house.
Rockow also caught a pass for 47 yards, connecting with Rambler QB Kendon Krogman. Regis is 3-0 with two shutouts and a win over a Division 1 foe.
Neillsville/Granton 15, Elk Mound 14: Andrew Brown made a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give the Warriors a dramatic Cloverbelt Conference victory.
Elk Mound took a 14-12 lead on Avery Kaanta’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:51 to go, but the Warriors converted on their final drive for a walk-off victory.
Ethan Johnson caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Russo in the second quarter for Elk Mound.
Volleyball
Chippewa Falls 3, Hudson 0: The Cardinals swept the Raiders in their Big Rivers opener, riding 13 kills from Sami Perlberg and 10 more from Sophie Robinson. Maddy Bauer dished 40 assists for Chi-Hi, and Ella Hutzler led the defense with 13 digs.
Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 2: The Warriors bested the Mustangs in a five-set thriller, winning their opener in Big Rivers play. Rice Lake won the decisive set 15-12 to survive after Menomonie took two straight sets to rally from a 2-0 deficit.
River Falls 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Wildcats took the Big Rivers contest in straight sets. River Falls won 25-10, 25-14, 25-15.
Durand quad: The Panthers went 2-1 at their home event, beating Alma/Pepin and Glenwood City but falling to Cochrane-Fountain City.
New Richmond 3, Eau Claire North 1: The Huskies took the third set 26-24 after dropping the first two sets, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Fall Creek quad: The Crickets won their home meet, going 3-0 on the night. Gianna Vollrath hit 24 kills and served 15 aces, Hannah Herrem made 20 digs and Sam Olson distributed 30 assists as the Fall Creek beat Owen-Withee, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Boyceville.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Blair-Taylor 0: The Thunder cruised to victory, winning the first two sets by 19 and 20 points, respectively.
Cameron 3, Amery 0: The Comets had no trouble securing the sweep, winning the second set 25-11 and the third 25-14.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 2, River Falls 0: The Old Abes opened Big Rivers play with a shutout victory, getting goals from Mason Sherman and Liam Junker. Ben Zumwalt and Jared Nunez tallied assists for Memorial.
New Richmond 3, Eau Claire North 0: The Tigers scored twice in the second half to pull away for their first Big Rivers victory in their first season back in the conference. Cohan Hare scored and assisted once for New Richmond.
Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls 0: The Raiders blanked the Cardinals in the Big Rivers opener for both squads.
Somerset 6, Altoona 1: Brady Johnson scored the Rails’ lone goal on a penalty kick. Torsten Strom had four for Somerset, which pulled away after entering the break tied 1-1.
Cross country
Spooner Invitational: The Rice Lake girls placed two runners in the top five to capture the team title. Alexi MacDonald took fourth to power the Warriors, while teammate Norah Hastreiter was right behind in fifth. Overall, all five of Rice Lake’s runners finished in the top 10.
Barron’s Fran Peterson won the girls race, finishing in 20 minutes, 8.1 seconds. In the boys race, Rice Lake’s Matthew Farm took sixth to lead local runners. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Elijah Poppe was seventh.
St. Croix Central Invitational: Glenwood City’s JJ Williams clocked in at 16 minutes, 58.5 seconds to win the boys race by just under seven seconds. Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen took second place, while Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson crossed the finish line fourth.
Bella Simmons of Glenwood City took third in the girls race, serving as the top local finisher. Elk Mound’s Elli Schiszek was fifth.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Rice Lake 0: The Old Abes swept a Big Rivers dual over the Warriors. Molly Hower and Ava Erickson both won in singles without dropping a game for Memorial.
Regis 6, Osceola 1: The Ramblers swept the doubles matches and three of four singles matchups to win the dual. Regis didn’t drop any sets in doubles.