The McDonell volleyball team edged Stanley-Boyd 3-1 on Tuesday in Chippewa Falls in a key match early in the Western Cloverbelt Conference season. The Macks are ranked No. 4 in Division 4 in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, while the Orioles are No. 10 in Division 3.
After Stanley-Boyd won the first set 25-16, McDonell took the next three to secure the conference victory. The Macks won the second set 25-23, the third 25-19 and the fourth 25-16.
Regis 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1: The Ramblers broke a 1-1 tie by claiming the third set 25-15 and the fourth 25-18 for a Western Cloverbelt win.
Bloomer 3, Fall Creek 0: The Blackhawks swept the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt tilt. Ciarra Seibel led Bloomer with 9 kills and Jensyn Skaar had 14 digs. Tori Marten hit six kills for Fall Creek, Grace Herrem made 11 digs and Jenna Fitch passed 11 assists.
Elk Mound 3, Durand-Arkansaw 1: With the match tied at 1-1, the Mounders won the third set 25-23 and the fourth 25-20 to defeat the Panthers.
Colfax 3, Boyceville 0: The Vikings picked up a sweep in Dunn-St. Croix play. They took control in the first set with a 25-7 win, then took the second and third 25-10 and 25-14.
Spring Valley 3, Glenwood City 0: The Cardinals swept a Dunn-St. Croix match, winning each set by seven-plus points.
Elmwood/Plum City 3, Mondovi 0: The Wolves survived three tight sets for a Dunn-St. Croix win. They won 25-23, 25-21, 26-24.
Augusta 3, Independence 0: The Beavers earned a Dairyland Conference sweep over the Indees. They won each set by at least seven points.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 1: Miah Breheim hit 15 kills and Liza Cummings was close behind with 12 as the Hornets got past the Pirates. Emily Frey made 15 digs.
Whitehall 3, Gilmanton 0: The Norse swept the Panthers. They got off to a good start by taking the first set 25-14 and held strong from there.
Cameron 3, Cumberland 1: The Comets took the first two sets and quelled a rally after the Beavers won the third.
Hayward 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Bulldogs couldn’t hold off the Hurricanes, who won via a sweep in Heart O’ North play.
New Auburn 3, Birchwood 1: The Trojans won the third and fourth sets to get past Birchwood.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Menomonie 0: The Old Abes scored 10 times before halftime and the game was called at half. Joey Moua scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the game for Memorial.
Cross country
Mondovi Invitational: Elk Mound won the boys team title, led by second- and third-place finishers Ian Hazen and Aiden Schiferl. Mondovi’s Landon Clark finished fourth.
Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter was the top local finisher in the girls meet. The junior took third.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 6, New Richmond 1: The Old Abes swept every singles match as part of a victory over the Tigers. Ziva Hirsch recovered from a first-set loss at No. 2 singles by taking the second set 6-3 and the third 7-5.
Regis/McDonell 5, Medford 2: The Saints won all four singles matches in straight sets to defeat the Red Raiders. Brittany Martin and Therese Kern both won 6-0, 6-0.