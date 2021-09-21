The Cadott volleyball team threatened a comeback on Tuesday night, but Bloomer was quick to snuff out any hopes of a rally.
The Blackhawks recovered after dropping the third set, holding on to defeat Cadott 3-1 in Bloomer. Lexi Post led the way with 20 kills and 12 digs in a well-rounded night, while Bella Seibel added 16 kills and 19 digs.
Bloomer won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-23 before the Hornets responded with a 25-22 win in the third. But the Blackhawks closed out a Western Cloverbelt victory in the fourth set with a 25-20 win.
Amelia Herrick distributed 24 assists for Bloomer, and Madison Faschingbauer added 15 digs to the cause.
Fall Creek 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2: The Crickets won a five-set thriller in a matchup of two teams that reached the state tournament last season. Fall Creek won the first set 25-22, the third set 25-21 and the fifth 15-11. Those victories sandwiched wins of 26-24 and 28-26 for the Thunder in the second and fourth sets, respectively.
McDonell 3, Regis 0: Marley Hughes came up with 13 kills and Destiny Baughman and Lauryn Deetz tallied 17 digs each as the Macks swept the Ramblers. The first two sets were decided by four points or fewer before McDonell won the final set 25-11.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Thorp 0: Emily Brenner hit 15 kills and Lily Hoel was right behind with 13 of her own as the Orioles swept the Cardinals.
Kayte Licht added nine kills for Stanley-Boyd.
Colfax 3, Durand 1: The Vikings got 17 kills and 22 assists from Madison Barstad, and Jada Anderson chipped in with 23 digs in a Dunn-St. Croix victory. Colfax won the first two sets comfortably before the Panthers rallied to take the third. Colfax closed out the win with a 25-18 triumph in the final set.
Ladysmith 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: Ladysmith won each set by six points or more for a comfortable Heart O’ North victory.
Alma/Pepin 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Liza Cummings recorded eight kills for the Hornets, but they couldn’t take down the Eagles.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 6, New Richmond 1: The Old Abes swept the doubles matches to help win the Big Rivers dual. In singles, Molly Hower, Ava Erickson and Livy Parrett all picked up victories.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Menomonie 0: Jared Nunez and Liam Junker recorded a hat trick each as the Old Abes won in Big Rivers action. Lukas Olson, Mason Sherman, Joey Moua and Ailill O’Cochlain also got on the scoresheet for Memorial. The Old Abes scored eight times in the first half.
River Falls 3, Eau Claire North 0: The Wildcats scored all of their goals in the first 22 minutes to pull away early. Caden Eberle made 10 saves in goal for the Huskies, but North couldn’t find a breakthrough against River Falls keeper Remy Espanet. He made two saves for the shutout.
New Richmond 3, Chippewa Falls 2: The Tigers broke a 2-2 tie thanks to Jovani Perez-Sanchez’s second goal of the game. It proved to be a game-winner.
Ethan Sarauer and Colby Stoll both scored for the Cardinals, while Gubgnit Mason and Jordan Simonson tallied assists.
Girls golf
CloverCroix Meet: Emma Anderson fired a 42 at the nine-hole meet to help Regis/Altoona win the team title. Teammates Lydia Jensen, Elli Anderson and Karalyn Skinner also finished in the top five individually along with Osseo-Fairchild’s Izzy Popple and Stanley-Boyd’s Emerson Felmlee.
Cross country
Barron Invitational: Alexi MacDonald won the girls race in 19:30.3, helping lead the Rice Lake girls capture the team title. Fellow Warrior Norah Hastreiter took fourth, while Barron’s Fran Peterson was second and Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton placed third. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Lana Blumer took fifth.
In the boys race, Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson won individually in 17:28.3 to help lift the Blackhawks to the team championship. Anders Michaelsen (sixth) also placed in the top 10 for Bloomer. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Elijah Poppe took third and Rice Lake’s Matthew Farm was fifth.