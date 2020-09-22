Altoona’s Mercedes Romo took control of the girls race to win by just under 22 seconds, lifting the Rails to a team title at the Cadott Invite cross country meet at Whispering Pines Golf Course on Tuesday.
Fellow Altoona runners Ava Gunderson and Lauren Theyerl took seventh and eighth, respectively, to push the Rails to the top of the standings. McDonell’s Ellie Eckes was the runner-up, and Regis’ Eydie Myers took third. Osseo-Fairchild’s Aurora Wier was fourth. Regis was the team runner-up, and McDonell took third.
On the boys side, McDonell’s Dan Anderson continued his run of dominance with another win. The junior has won all four races he has competed in this season. He and teammates Luke Newton (sixth), Eddie Mittermeyer (11th) and Jake Siegenthaler (12th) helped the Macks win the team title.
Cadott’s Peter Weir took second place, and fellow Hornet Tad Weiss was fourth. Altoona’s Evan Moss placed seventh. The Rails took second as a team.
Barron Meet: The hosts produced the winners in the boys and girls races, and the Golden Bears girls won the team title too.
Sophomore Fran Peterson won the girls race for Barron, edging runner-up Natalie Poppe of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser by nearly two minutes. Barron had three girls finish in the top 10.
Barron’s Marcus Peterson won the boys race, but Bloomer topped the team standings. Lucas Anderson’s runner-up showing paced the Blackhawks, and Anders Michaelsen took fifth.
John Woodbury Invitational: Cameron took second in both the boys and girls standings. Taylor Severt led the girls with a third-place run, while Tyler Larson was the top boys finisher for the Comets at fourth.
Volleyball
Regis 3, Cadott 1: The Ramblers took the first, second and fourth sets to grab the win. Makenna Barone hit 10 kills in defeat for Cadott.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0: The Orioles improved to 3-0 on the season with help from Teigan Becker, who hit 10 kills. Emily Brenner added four aces to the cause.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0: The Lancers won each set by at least eight points to secure the victory.
Bloomer 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: Lexi Post bashed 13 kills, Paige Jacobs dished 14 assists and Josie Kostner made 15 digs to guide the Blackhawks to victory.
Alma/Pepin 3, Eleva-Strum 0: The Cardinals kept things close in the first set, falling 27-25, but Alma/Pepin pulled away from there.
Girls tennis
Regis 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Ramblers won each matchup without dropping a set to sweep the dual. Sofie Merrick and Maddie Metz both won their matches without losing a game for Regis, which improved to 13-1 on the season.