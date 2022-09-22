Osseo-Fairchild logo

The Osseo-Fairchild girls golf team scored a 381 to secure a CloverCroix Conference championship on Thursday at Lake Hallie Golf.

Trinity Knudtson carded an 84 to pace the Thunder. She finished second individually, only one stroke behind medalist Belle Kongshaug of Colfax/Elk Mound. Osseo-Fairchild topped the season-long conference standings with 49 points.