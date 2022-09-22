The Osseo-Fairchild girls golf team scored a 381 to secure a CloverCroix Conference championship on Thursday at Lake Hallie Golf.
Trinity Knudtson carded an 84 to pace the Thunder. She finished second individually, only one stroke behind medalist Belle Kongshaug of Colfax/Elk Mound. Osseo-Fairchild topped the season-long conference standings with 49 points.
Colfax/Elk Mound finished second in the team standings at the meet and for the season. Bloomer was third at the championship meet and placed fourth overall. Stanley-Boyd was third in the final conference standings.
Cross country
Durand-Arkansaw Invitational: The Elk Mound boys ran to a team title, led by individual champion Ian Hazen. He crossed the line in 16 minutes, 59.4 seconds. Aiden Schiferl (fourth) and Trae Schaefer (ninth) also secured spots in the top 10 for the Mounders. Blair-Taylor’s Kristopher Sandal took third, Immanuel Lutheran’s Micah Fossum was fifth and Altoona’s Joey Ludy and Ayden Darnell were sixth and seventh, respectively.
Altoona’s Greta Peters won the girls race in 20:04.8. Durand-Arkansaw’s Lauren Peterson was third and Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders finished fourth.
Spencer Invitational: Stanley-Boyd’s Zachary Haas and Breckin Burzynski took fifth and sixth, respectively, to lead the Orioles boys. Janelle Schesel finished seventh in the girls race for Stanley-Boyd.
Girls tennis
New Richmond 4, Regis/McDonell 3: Ashley Chilson and Therese Kern won singles matches for the Saints and Teigan Petersilka/Olivia Zavaleta prevailed in doubles. However, the Tigers won the dual.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Chippewa Falls 0: The Old Abes blanked the Cardinals in Big Rivers action on the road. Details were not available at press time.
Hudson 7, Eau Claire North 0: The Raiders scored five times in the first half to pull away. Shawn Berger tallied a hat trick to lead Hudson, and Owen Wasmund added two goals. Caden Eberle made six saves in goal for the Huskies.
Somerset 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 0: The Spartans scored three times in the first half and held on in the second to defeat the Rails. Levi Goebel made five saves for Altoona/Fall Creek.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 2: The Old Abes captured the decisive fifth set 15-6 to hold off the Warriors in a five-set affair. Ella Gunderson pounded 20 kills for Memorial and Annika Skolos passed 44 assists. Ashlyn Schroeder led the defense with 22 digs.
Altoona 3, Amery 1: Mya Martenson contributed in all phases, contributing 22 kills and 12 digs as the Rails earned a Middle Border victories. Breeley Gluch added 20 digs and 15 kills, and Kennedy Trippler had 12 digs and 42 assists.
Bloomer 3, McDonell 2: The Blackhawks got past the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt thriller. Bloomer raced out to a 2-0 lead before McDonell took the next two sets to force a fifth. The Blackhawks won the final set 15-11.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Gabi Radichel hit 11 kills and made 13 digs as the Lancers swept the Hornets. Sheridan Noeldner added 12 assists and 11 digs, and Hannah Kazemba had eight kills and 11 digs. Cheyenne Wales served six aces.
Ladysmith 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Lumberjills won the first set 25-6 and never looked back in a Heart O’ North victory.
Northwestern 3, Cameron 0: Thirteen kills from Brynn Hessel guided the Tigers to a Heart O’ North sweep of the Comets.
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Gilmanton 1: The Panthers won the first set, but the Mustangs took over from there in a Dairyland victory.