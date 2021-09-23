Elli Anderson captured medalist honors, one of three Regis/Altoona golfers to finish in the top five, as the co-op claimed a CloverCroix Conference title Thursday at Lake Hallie Golf Course.
Anderson, the conference's golfer of the year, shot an 84 to edge Osseo-Fairchild's Izzy Popple by three strokes. As a team, Regis/Altoona shot a 348 for a 34-stroke cushion over Osseo-Fairchild.
Regis/Altoona's Karalyn Skinner finished third with an 85, while teammate Lydia Jensen tied Colfax/Elk Mound's Olivia Clickner for fourth with a pair of 89s. The co-op had four of the CloverCroix's five first team All-Conference selections: both Elli and Emma Anderson, Skinner and Jensen. Stanley-Boyd's Emerson Fremlee rounded out the group.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 1: Jared Nunez notched a hat trick, while Mason Sherman scored in the 49th minute to break a 1-1 tie. Nunez added two in the 64th to give the Old Abes cushion.
Volleyball
Stanley-Boyd 3, McDonell 0: The Orioles won in straight sets despite the match being close throughout. The Macks got to the 20s in every set but still fell 26-24, 25-21, 25-22. Destiny Baughman had two aces, six kills and 12 digs for McDonell.
Chippewa Falls 3, Menomonie 0: Paige Steinmetz had 13 kills and 10 digs as the Cardinals pulled off a rivalry victory to move to 22-1 on the season. Sophie Robinson led Chi-Hi with 12 digs in addition to her seven kills.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Eleva-Strum 0: The Lancers moved to 5-0 in Dairyland play, keeping the Cardinals in single digits in the first two sets before pulling off a tighter 25-22 triumph in the third. Faith Kazemba had eight aces and 16 digs, while Annie Oster led the group in kills with 11.
Fall Creek 3, Bloomer 0: Gianna Vollrath had a stuffed stat sheet with 14 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and three aces in a straight-set victory. Sam Olson had 18 assists and six aces.
Osceola 3, Altoona 2: The Railroaders took an early 2-1 set lead before strong play from Osceola late. Altoona fell in the fifth set 15-11. Breeley Gluch had 11 kills, 13 digs and four aces for the Rails.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Regis 2: The Thunder fell by one and two points in the first two sets, respectively, before coming back with a vengeance. The squad pulled off double-digit set wins of 25-15 and 25-10 to equalize before a 15-9 triumph in the fifth.
Independence 3, Augusta 2: The Indees won the final three sets, including a 15-12 showing in the fifth.
Cumberland 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2: The Beavers climbed out of a 2-0 hole, winning the decisive fifth set 15-11.
Whitehall 3, Gilmanton 0: The Norse earned a victory in straight sets, clinching with a 25-16 performance in the third.
Girls tennis
New Richmond 5, Regis 2: The Ramblers got two wins in singles from Brittany Martin and Colleen Callaghan.