The Altoona football team put up 38 points in the first half en route to a 56-25 victory over Viroqua on Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Jackson Berg nabbed a pick six, ran for a 24-yard score and threw a touchdown pass in an eventful first two quarters for the Rails. Viroqua scored in the first minute to take an early lead, but it was all Altoona from there.
Zavondre Cole caught a pair of touchdown passes before halftime — one from Berg and another from Ben Kuenkel. Thorin Steele added a 35-yard touchdown run as the Rails built a 38-7 lead at the break.
Kuenkel hit CJ Varsho with a 63-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Hunter Hibbard and Sawyer Van Vleet scored on runs of 64 and 57 yards, respectively, in the second half.
Hibbard led Altoona with 112 yards on the ground. Kuenkel threw for 110 yards on three completions.
Hudson 23, Eau Claire Memorial 8: Ryan Thompson threw a 10-yard touchdown to Tay Ferguson in the third quarter, but it was the only time the Old Abes got in the end zone. Andrew Caples scored a pair of touchdowns for Hudson, and Jake Busson added another. Jack Strong also made a field goal for the Raiders.
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 8: Mason Howard scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals earned an important Big Rivers victory.
The Tigers led 7-0 at halftime thanks to Andrew Trandahl's one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. But Chippewa Falls leveled the score on Mason Von Haden's one-yard dive in the third, and Howard ran one in from 11 yards out with 9:50 to put the Cards ahead. Dawson Goodman added some insurance with a 43-yard touchdown run later in the fourth.
Durand-Arkansaw 21, Elk Mound 6: The Panthers and Mounders were deadlocked in a scoreless game until Eli Whitwam broke through with a three-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. Ethan Hurlburt threw a scoring pass to Troy Cloud and Dawson Hartung added a 20-yard touchdown run as Durand-Arkansaw pulled away in the fourth.
Tate Anderson's one-yard touchdown run accounted for the Mounders' only points. Hartung ran for 162 yards for the Panthers. Durand-Arkansaw's defense held Elk Mound to 99 yards of offense.
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8: JJ Heller ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Orioles took care of the Thunder. Chase Strum and Landon Karlen chipped in with rushing touchdowns of their own.
Carter Isenberger threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Logan Burzynski in the first quarter for Stanley-Boyd. Simon Polman made two field goals, including one from 41 yards out. Sturm led all rushers with 81 yards on 10 attempts.
Ashton Oliver scored on a seven-yard run in the fourth quarter for Osseo-Fairchild.
Mondovi 52, Neillsville/Granton 14: Dawson Rud gashed the Warriors for 172 rushing yards and scored three first-half touchdowns as the Buffaloes stayed unbeaten.
Rud did all his damage on only 11 carries. Jarod Falkner added two rushing touchdowns in the first half for Mondovi. Jake Linse and Carter Heike both had scoring runs in the fourth quarter. Mondovi ran for 330 yards as a team.
McDonell 46, Cornell 8: Dale Tetrault caught two touchdowns and used his legs to rush for another in the Macks' victory. Dawson Moulton ran for two touchdowns of his own, and David Andersen scored via a reception and a kick return. Grant Smiskey threw three scores.
Andersen had 84 receiving yards and Tetrault added 67. Smiskey passed for 151 yards.
Thorp 65, Greenwood 0: Logan Hanson scored three touchdowns in the first quarter as the Cardinals hammered the Indians. He added another score in the fourth quarter and finished with 141 rushing yards on seven carries.
Aiden Rosemeyer ran for a score, threw for another, and returned a punt 55 yards to the end zone for Thorp. Ashton Kroeplin took a kickoff 75 yards to the house too, and Harley Zurakowski broke off a 40-yard touchdown run.
Cadott 31, Glenwood City 0: The Hornets held the Hilltoppers to 144 yards of offense in a shutout victory. Nolan Blum highlighted the defensive effort by returning a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter.
On the other side, Tristan Drier ran for two touchdowns and threw another to Easton Goodman. Peter Weir drilled a 31-yard field goal too.
Drier finished with 102 rushing yards and 39 more through the air.
Cumberland 28, Bloomer 22: The Beavers scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 10-point deficit on the road. David Olson threw two touchdowns in the final period to complete Cumberland's comeback.
Keegan Yohnk threw touchdown passes to Jackson Omar and Evan Rogge for Bloomer. He also ran for a 10-yard score as the Blackhawks built a 22-12 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Spring Valley 12, Clear Lake 8: The Cardinals trailed by two at halftime, but Cade Stasiek's second rushing touchdown put Spring Valley on top for good in the third quarter. The winning rush came from three yards out.
Stasiek also scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter, but Clear Lake answered on Jacob Burbach's 10-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Blanchard late in the second. Stasiek finished with 126 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Blair-Taylor 38, Augusta 36: Ethan Knisley's 46-yard touchdown pass to Evan Nehring with 4:08 remaining proved to the be the game-winner. Knisley accounted for four touchdowns: two with his arm and two with his legs.
Jackson Laxson had three rushing touchdowns for Augusta, including a four-yard push that put the Beavers ahead 36-30 early in the fourth quarter. Brennan King threw and ran for a score for Augusta.
Jackson Shramek added a rushing touchdown for Blair-Taylor. He ran for 124 yards, and Knisley passed for 199.
Melrose-Mindoro 21, Eleva-Strum 20: The Mustangs held off the Cardinals for their first win of the season. They trailed 14-7 at halftime, but Jackson Blaken and Ty Zeman ran for third-quarter touchdowns to rally.
Lagarrian Mitchell returned a kick for a score and caught a touchdown from Carter Gunderson for Eleva-Strum. Gunderson also threw a touchdown to Alex Anderson.
Pepin/Alma 41, Independence/Gilmanton 0: Drew Seifert connected with Evan Olson on three touchdown passes as the Eagles cruised past the Indees. Demetrius Bergmann added two rushing scores.
Northwestern 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Tigers established an early running clock by scoring 38 points in the first quarter. They scored five touchdowns in the period to pull away.
Spooner 55, Barron 14: Adam Wirth ran for a score and David Pond returned a kickoff for a touchdown, but the Golden Bears couldn't keep up with the Rails.
Baldwin-Woodville 27, Osceola 6: Masen Werner ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Blackhawks won on the road. He accounted for 345 yards — 201 on the ground and 144 in the air. Davis Paulsen made two field goals for Baldwin-Woodville.