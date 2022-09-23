Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona football

Altoona's Zavondre Cole turns up the field against Osseo-Fairchild on Aug. 26 in Altoona.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

The Altoona football team put up 38 points in the first half en route to a 56-25 victory over Viroqua on Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.

Jackson Berg nabbed a pick six, ran for a 24-yard score and threw a touchdown pass in an eventful first two quarters for the Rails. Viroqua scored in the first minute to take an early lead, but it was all Altoona from there.