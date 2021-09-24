Colin Boyarski did a bit of everything for the Altoona football team on Friday. Or perhaps more accurately, he did a lot of everything.
The senior ran for 194 yards and five touchdowns and added an interception on defense for good measure as the Rails defeated Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45-28 in Altoona.
Boyarski ran for a pair of scores in the second quarter to help give Altoona the lead for good, and added another in the third and two more in the fourth. He carried the ball 35 times and surpassed 1,000 rushing yards this season.
Thorin Steele and Zavondre Cole added rushing touchdowns for the Rails (5-1, 3-1). Cole added five receptions for 94 yards. Nineteen points in the second quarter helped the Rails pull away for good after G-E-T led 7-6 at the end of the first.
Eleva-Strum 39, Independence/Gilmanton 18: Wyatt Miland broke the Cardinals' school rushing record previously held by Brandon Nelson with 353 yards in addition to his four touchdowns. He got to the house from 73, 5, 8 and 63 yards out to help Eleva-Strum secure its first victory of the season.
He wasn't the only player to have success out of the Cardinal backfield. Ryan Julson also rushed for 109 yards and two scores.
Menomonie 28, New Richmond 21: Brooks Brewer scored a go-ahead touchdown from six yards out in the fourth quarter to lift the Mustangs to a pivotal Big Rivers win.
New Richmond led 21-20 after Seamus Scanlan threw a 5-yard touchdown to Reagan Driscoll late in the second quarter. But the Mustangs pitched a shutout in the second half and found just enough offense to win.
The victory pushed Menomonie to 3-1 in the Big Rivers, one game behind leader Rice Lake. The Mustangs host the Warriors next week.
Hudson 40, Eau Claire North 0: Carter Mears scored three touchdowns and the Raiders posted a shutout defensively to keep pace in the Big Rivers.
Hudson led 19-0 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Jaiden Warner and Tim Hassapopoulos added touchdowns for the Raiders. The victory moved Hudson to 3-1 in the Big Rivers, a game back of Rice Lake.
Regis 50, Fall Creek 0: The Ramblers scored all 50 of their points before halftime to stay unbeaten in the Cloverbelt.
Defensively, the Ramblers didn't budge. Alex Leis had an interception return for a touchdown.
Statistics were not reported.
McDonell 56, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Landon Moulton ran for a couple of touchdowns and 111 yards as the Macks cruised to victory. McDonell racked up 233 yards on the ground, and Grant Smiskey threw for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Dale Tetrault had a pair of touchdown receptions, and Ben Biskupski led the defense with two interceptions — including a pick-six.
Durand 36, Elk Mound 14: Simon Bauer stayed hot, accounting for 436 yards of total offense in the Panthers' victory. The senior ran for 333 yards and four touchdowns, and added 103 yards through the air.
Bauer broke off long touchdown runs of 70 and 79 yards for Durand. Ryan Mason added a rushing score of his own.
Avery Kaanta and Carter Vieth both ran for scores to account for the Mounders' offense. Kaanta carried the ball 14 times for 60 yards.
Mondovi 48, Neillsville/Granton 0: Buffaloes quarterback Jarod Falkner was lights-out, completing 15 of 17 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He added another score with his legs, too.
Falkner also ran for 89 yards. Dawson Rud added 56 rushing yards and a score on 11 carries.
Defensively, Mondovi held the Warriors to negative 11 yards of total offense.
Elmwood/Plum City 20, Cadott 0: The Wolves went ahead on Trevor Asher's 59-yard touchdown run to begin the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth. Asher added his second score of the game late in the final period, and Luke Webb sealed it with a pick-six shortly after.
Asher ran for 237 yards on 37 carries. Webb added 62 rushing yards. The Wolves held the Hornets to 211 yards of offense.
Gavin Tegels rushed for 77 yards on 14 attempts for Cadott.
St. Croix Falls 47, Bloomer 36: The Blackhawks couldn't slow down Dayo Oye, who ran for 300 yards and four touchdowns to power the Saints.
Marcus Harelstad rushed for 92 yards and two scores for Bloomer, and Jack Strand added 219 passing yards and two touchdowns. But they couldn't quite keep pace with St. Croix Falls.
Connor Crane had 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Blackhawks. Saints quarterback Brady Belisle accounted for three total scores — two on the ground and one through the air.
Thorp 40, Sturgeon Bay 26: Aiden Rosemeyer had four total touchdowns — two through the air and two on the ground — as the Cardinals won a nonconference matchup.
Rosemeyer was 12 of 15 passing for 160 yards, and added 118 yards and a touchdown with his legs. Logan Hanson carried the ball 19 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns for Thorp.
Whitehall 22, Blair-Taylor 14: Jonathan Thorn and Aidan Sonsalla accounted for two touchdowns each to help the Norse defeat the Wildcats.
Thorn carried the ball 22 times for 106 yards and a score, in addition to hauling in a 54-yard touchdown pass from Sonsalla. Sonsalla later scored on a 27-yard touchdown run.
Evan Nehring and Zach Nitek both had a touchdown reception for Blair-Taylor.