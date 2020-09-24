With help from a strong showing by Elli and Emma Anderson, the Regis/Altoona girls golf team captured the CloverCroix Conference championship on Thursday.
Emma Anderson had the lowest individual score at the championship meet, carding an 86 to lead Regis/Altoona. Elli Anderson took second with an 89, giving the team the push it needed to secure the team title. Regis/Altoona edged Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek by one point in the season standings to win the championship.
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek’s Madyson Rosman tied for third with a 91 on Thursday, which ultimately gave her the individual conference championship. She held off Emma Anderson by one point in the final conference standings.
Points were earned through performances at each conference meet of the season.
Flambeau took third place in the CloverCroix, followed by Colfax/Elk Mound and Stanley-Boyd.
Elli Anderson was third in the individual standings, with Stanley-Boyd’s Emme Felmlee and Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek’s Izzy Popple rounding out the first team all-conference squad.
Cross country
Durand Invitational: Parker Schneider won the boys race by more than two minutes for the hosts, while Colfax’s Molly Heidorn finished in first in the girls race.
Elk Mound won the boys team title, led by individual runner-up Ian Hazen. Durand won the girls title behind a runner-up finish from Kendall Hagness.
Volleyball
Chippewa Falls 3, Hudson 1: The Cardinals got 14 kills from Paige Steinmetz, 29 digs from Isabelle Eslinger and 44 assists from Maddy Bauer to secure the Big Rivers win.
Regis 3, Osseo-Fairchild 2: The Ramblers won a five-setter with help from Makenna Rohrscheib’s 35 assists and four aces. Lexi Ridenour led Regis with 10 kills, and Bella Behrnedt and Emma Vinopal chipped in with nine apiece. Regis rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win the match.
Fall Creek 3, Altoona 0: Sam Olson had her first varsity double-double by recording 21 assists and 15 digs for the Crickets in the win. Gianna Vollrath added 20 kills for Fall Creek, her highest total of the young season.
Cadott 3, Thorp 1: Makenna Barone put on a hitting clinic for the Hornets, pounding 19 kills in the win. Jada Kowalczyk and Lauryn Goettl set the tone defensively with 18 digs apiece, and Haylee Rowe tallied 37 assists.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Faith Kazemba was lights out in the service game, delivering 13 aces for the Lancers. Erica Oster led the offense with 12 kills.
Colfax 3, Boyceville 0: Jeanette Hydukovich led the Vikings with nine kills, while Madison Barstad and Abby Irwin added eight apiece. Maci Harvey led the defense with 16 digs.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3, Hayward 1: The Bulldogs took the first two sets, including the second 25-9, and ultimately finished things off in the fourth.