Paige Steinmetz hit a team-high 11 kills and Sami Perlberg added 10 of her own as the Chippewa Falls volleyball team topped Stanley-Boyd 3-0 on Saturday in Stanley.
Maddy Bauer distributed 41 assists for Chi-Hi, while Isabelle Eslinger led the defense with 28 digs.
Fall Creek 3, Athens 0: Gianna Vollrath tallied 17 kills and 12 digs, Sam Olson dished 20 assists and Emily Madden had a team-high 18 digs as the Crickets swept Athens.
Emma Ryan added eight kills and Anika Steinke 11 assists as the Crickets improved to 3-1 on the season.