Altoona singles player Josie Rechek returns the ball during a 2020 Division 2 sectional match in Altoona.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

The Altoona girls tennis team won six of a possible seven flights to clinch the Middle Border Conference championship on Tuesday in Baldwin. It’s the second consecutive league title for the Rails.

The Rails swept the doubles championships. Bella Bauer and Josie Rondestvedt won at No. 1, Katelyn Beltz and Sophie Bach were the No. 2 champions, and Ryanna Hesselink and Keyliana Desantis took first at No. 3.