The Altoona girls tennis team won six of a possible seven flights to clinch the Middle Border Conference championship on Tuesday in Baldwin. It’s the second consecutive league title for the Rails.
The Rails swept the doubles championships. Bella Bauer and Josie Rondestvedt won at No. 1, Katelyn Beltz and Sophie Bach were the No. 2 champions, and Ryanna Hesselink and Keyliana Desantis took first at No. 3.
Ava Bremer, Xeng Her and Kenzie Schroeder won titles at Nos. 2-4 singles for Altoona. Josie Rechek finished in fourth place in No. 1 singles.
Altoona finished with 50 points to win the conference title.
Mondovi’s Caitlyn Stadter was the conference champion at No. 1 singles, beating Ellsworth’s Molly Janke in a third-set tiebreak in the final.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, New Richmond 1: The Tigers took an early lead, but the Old Abes netted three unanswered goals to rally to a Big Rivers victory.
New Richmond scored on a penalty kick in the opening stages of the match, but Liam Junker evened the score by converting a penalty of his own. Joey Moua gave Memorial the lead a few minutes later, and Daken Welch completed the scoring in the 20th minute.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Stevens Point 0: Ashlynn Schroeder made 24 digs as the Old Abes swept the Panthers. Ella Gunderson paced the attack with 13 kills and Annika Skolos passed 37 assists.
Chippewa Falls 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0: The Cardinals swept a nonconference match, holding Wisconsin Rapids to eight points in the first set and six in the third. Sami Perlberg hit 10 kills to lead the attack.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Altoona 0: Mya Martenson had 12 kills and 14 digs for the Rails, but the Blackhawks were too much to handle in a Middle Border sweep.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Fall Creek 0: Emily Brenner paved the way with 18 kills as the Orioles swept the Crickets in conference play. Teagen Becker chipped in with 10 kills and Tina Benson made 14 digs. Tori Marten had eight kills and 10 digs for Fall Creek.
Bloomer 3, Regis 0: The Blackhawks swept a Western Cloverbelt match against the Ramblers. They won every set by six or more points. Ciarra Seibel tallied 10 kills and 12 digs for Bloomer, and Bella Seibel added 12 digs of her own.
McDonell 3, Thorp 0: The Macks swept the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt match. They won the first set 25-8 and never looked back.
Cadott 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1: The Hornets recovered after dropping the third set by taking the fourth to put the Thunder away. The opening set featured a 27-25 win by Cadott.
Spring Valley 3, Colfax 1: With the match tied at 1-1, the Cardinals won the final two sets to clinch a victory. They won 25-17 in the third and 25-21 in the fourth.
Elmwood/Plum City 3, Durand-Arkansaw 0: The Wolves swept the Panthers in a Dunn-St. Croix match.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Pepin/Alma 0: The Lancers got 17 kills and 23 digs from Gabi Radichel in a sweep of the Eagles. Hannah Kazemba added 14 digs, and Sheridan Noeldner had 14 assists and 11 digs.
Augusta 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0: The Beavers got past the Mustangs with a sweep in Dairyland action. They won 25-18, 25-20, 25-22.
Whitehall 3, Independence 2: The Norse stormed back from a 2-1 deficit, capturing the final two sets to rally past the Indees. They won the fifth set 15-6.
Blair-Taylor 3, Alma Center Lincoln 2: The Wildcats held strong after the Hornets recovered from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set. Blair-Taylor won 15-11 in the fifth. Miah Breheim hit 13 kills for Lincoln.
Cameron 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Comets got out to a strong start in a sweep of the Bulldogs, winning the first set 25-6.
Cross country
Chippewa Falls Invitational: The Menomonie girls ran to the team title, paced by individual runner-up Brooklyn Hoff. Anna Imsande (fourth), Kyah Barnhart (fifth), Madison Lehman (seventh) and Anika Schoenberger (ninth) all finished in the top 10 for the Mustangs.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Sophia Leitch (sixth) and Paige Blade (eighth) also cracked the top 10, along with Chippewa Falls’ Jordan Chen (10th).
Menomonie’s Connor Norby won the boys race, although Hudson took first in the team standings. Chippewa Falls’ Benjamin Cihasky was the runner-up. Menomonie’s Carter Davis (seventh) and Grant Burns (ninth) and Chippewa Falls’ Jake Mason (10th) placed in the top 10 too.
Cumberland Invitational: Bloomer’s Anders Michaelsen, Lucas Anderson and Seth Rogge all finished in the top five to guide the Blackhawks to the team title. They finished second, third and fifth, respectively. Glenwood City’s JJ Williams won the race by seven seconds.
Barron’s Fran Peterson was the girls individual champion, finishing in 20:34.4. Bloomer’s Alena Otto placed ninth.