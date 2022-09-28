Old Abe Invite girls golf

Altoona/Regis’ Lydia Jensen follows through on a swing during the Old Abe Invite on Aug. 23 at Mill Run in Eau Claire.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Altoona/Regis girls golf co-op finished in second place at a Division 2 regional at Pheasant Hills in Hammond on Wednesday, booking a trip to sectionals.

Altoona/Regis shot a collective 368 and finished 38 strokes behind regional champion Prescott. Elli Anderson and Karalyn Skinner both tied for sixth to lead the way, carding matching 89s. Lydia Jensen was close behind, shooting a 91 to take 10th.