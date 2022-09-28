The Altoona/Regis girls golf co-op finished in second place at a Division 2 regional at Pheasant Hills in Hammond on Wednesday, booking a trip to sectionals.
Altoona/Regis shot a collective 368 and finished 38 strokes behind regional champion Prescott. Elli Anderson and Karalyn Skinner both tied for sixth to lead the way, carding matching 89s. Lydia Jensen was close behind, shooting a 91 to take 10th.
Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug scored a 77 to take third and advance to sectionals individually. Stanley-Boyd's Emerson Felmlee is also headed to sectionals after shooting a 98 to tie for 11th.
Colfax/Elk Mound took seventh as a team. Osseo-Fairchild was eighth and Stanley-Boyd was ninth.
St. Croix Falls regional: Ladysmith's Michelle Wallin and Cumberland's Brigitta Maas both booked trips to sectionals as individuals. Wallin shot a 98 to tie for seventh. Maas' 105 was good for a tie for 12th and the final individual qualifying spot.
Hayward was the regional champion. Cumberland took sixth, Ladysmith placed eighth, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser was ninth and Rice Lake finished 10th.
Black River Falls regional: The Arcadia/Independence co-op placed third and will compete at sectionals. The team shot a 415 and finished 27 strokes behind regional champion Lancaster.
Whitney Sonsalla led the way by carding an 89 to earn runner-up status. Ahnna Bautch tied for fifth with a 97.