Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer played new Big Rivers member New Richmond to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday, setting the stage for a massive clash with Hudson next week.
The Old Abes and Raiders moved into a tie atop the Big Rivers standings with Tuesday’s results, Memorial’s draw and Hudson’s win. Both will sit at 5-0-2 when the two BRC powers clash Tuesday in Hudson. Memorial and Hudson played to a 4-4 draw earlier this season in Eau Claire.
Devan Barragan-Briseno made six saves in the shutout effort for Memorial. New Richmond’s Tayler Pinx matched him on the goals allowed department by making 13 saves.
Rice Lake 2, Eau Claire North 0: The Warriors got two goals from Ian Krance, including one in the first minute of action, to pull off the Big Rivers victory. Edger Sanchez assisted on both tallies.
North got saves in net from a trio of keepers, Caden Eberle, Kyle Hedburg and Nolan Sullivan.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Stevens Point 1: Brenna Bruchert had 15 kills and Maja Anderson added 25 digs as the Old Abes prevailed. Memorial won the first two sets, then rebounded from a defeat in the third.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0: The Lancers won a tight first set 25-21 then took more control with 25-11 and 25-10 wins to seal it. Claire Schierenbeck had six aces and 20 assists for Immanuel.
Chippewa Falls 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0: Sami Perlberg had 17 kills and 18 digs, while Sophie Robinson had 12 kills and 13 digs for Chi-Hi. The Cardinals moved to 23-1 with the nonconference victory.
Fall Creek 3, Regis 0: Gianna Vollrath had 17 kills, 14 digs, three blocks and three aces and Sam Olson added 18 assists and 12 digs as the Crickets moved to 35-1 on the season. They’ve won their first four Western Cloverbelt matchups.
Elk Mound 3, Durand 0: The Mounders fended off a Durand squad that made it into the 20s in every set, including a tight 28-26 third.
Baldwin-Woodivlle 3, Altoona 0: Mya Martenson had nine kills and 12 digs for the aces and teammate Annika Howell had 10 digs, but the squad suffered a Middle Border defeat.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Cadott 0: Emily Brenner had 25 kills and Lily Hoel had six solo blocks in addition to nine kills in a straight-set victory. The Orioles moved to 15-3 on the year.
Cameron 3, Cumberland 1: The Comets came back from a loss in the first set to knock off a pesky Beavers group. Cumberland got to the 20s in every set, but Cameron stayed just ahead in the final three.
Cornell 3, Bruce 0: Michayla Turchen had eight kills and two blocks, why Jayda Turchen had 7 kills and 14 digs for the Chiefs.
Eleva-Strum 3, Blair-Taylor 1: A decisive 25-17 fourth set gave the Cardinals a Dairyland victory.
Girls tennis
Regis 5, Rice Lake 2: The Ramblers swept singles play, helped by a forfeit in the No. 2 spot. Brittany Martin, Colleen Callaghan and Ashley Chilson were all victorious. The Warriors got wins in doubles from Emily Mofie/Natalie Nolin and Emily Schev/Olivia Gifford.
Cross country
Chippewa Falls Invitational: Lukas Wagner defended home turf for the Cardinals by finishing first among boys with a 16:09.70, while Menomonie’s Isabella Jacobsen topped girls with a 18:17.70. Their respective programs each won team titles as well.
Chi-Hi’s Haley Mason took second behind Jacobsen, while Menomonie had seven of the first eight finishers.
Cumberland Invitational: Barron’s Fran Peterson earned medalist honors with a 20:17.60, while Bloomer took second and third on the boys side with Lucas Anderson and Anders Michaelsen. Anderson and Michaelsen ran in 18:82.00 and 18:46.90, respectively, to trail St. Croix Falls’ Viktor Knigge.
Bloomer earned a boys team title and Cameron a girls title.
Flambeau Invitational: Luke Lawton won his home meet on the boys side with an 18:45.8, while Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton finished second among girls with a 21:08.2.
Girls Swimming
Eau Claire Memorial 103, Eau Claire North 83: The Old Abes pulled of a tight road victory in the city clash.