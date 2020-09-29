The McDonell volleyball team fell in a hole early, but it didn’t stay there long.
The Macks dropped the first set of their matchup with Altoona on Tuesday 25-19. They put it behind them though, winning the next three sets in straightforward fashion for a 3-1 win to stay unbeaten this season.
McDonell won the second and third sets 25-12 and the fourth 25-10.
Maggie Craker led the way in nearly all phases of the game, serving seven aces, dishing 35 assists and making 12 digs for McDonell. Sidney Rice and Marley Hughes added 12 kills apiece for the Macks.
McDonell moved to 9-0 on the season with the victory.
Fall Creek 3, Regis 0: Gianna Vollrath hit a team-high 15 kills and made 10 digs, Sam Olson distributed 21 assists and Emily Madden made 24 digs as the Crickets won for the fourth time this year.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Cadott 2: The Orioles won a five-set thriller, taking the final set 17-15. They got 19 kills from Emily Brenner and 11 more from Lily Hoel, while Kayte Licht made 47 digs.
Haylee Rowe tallied 35 assists for the Hornets, while Lauryn Goettl led the defense with 25 digs. Jada Kowalczyk and Lexxie Rowe had nine kills apiece.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Whitehall 0: The Lancers, led by Annie Oster, Erica Oster and Riley Naumann’s 12 kills each, swept the match to improve to 5-0 this season. Faith Kazemba rallied the defense with 15 digs, and Claire Schierenbeck had 16 assists.
Bloomer 3, Spooner 0: Josie Kostner and Megan Bischel served six aces apiece for the Blackhawks, and Bella Seibel and Lexi Post made eight digs each. Bloomer won the first and third sets 25-14.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Gilmanton 1: Miah Breheim hit 11 kills and Liz Cummings chipped in with eight of her own as the Hornets scored their first win of the season.
Glenwood City 3, Durand 1: The Panthers won the first set, but the Hilltoppers rallied in the next three to take the match.
Independence 3, Eleva-Strum 0: The Indees swept the match, highlighted by a closely-contested second set which finished 26-24 in their favor.
Cumberland 3, Northwestern 1: The Beavers responded well after losing the first set, taking the final three for a Heart O’ North victory.
Ladysmith 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1: The Lumberjills took every set but the third in a Heart O’ North matchup.
Cross country
Cumberland Invitational: The Cameron boys won the team title, led by individual runner-up Tyler Larson. Fellow Comets Jacob Pearson and Nick Newland took sixth and eighth, respectively.
On the girls side, Cameron’s Taylor Severt and Brittany Breed took third and fourth, respectively.
Flambeau Invitational: Kristen Lawton won the girls race for the hosts, beating second place by just over one minute. Bruce’s Rheanna Hopkins took sixth place.