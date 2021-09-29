Trinity Knudtson fired a team-best 93 on Wednesday to help the Osseo-Fairchild girls golf team advance to sectionals in Division 2. The Thunder were one of several local teams to move safely through regionals and qualify for the next round on Wednesday.
Knudtson finished in fourth place individually in the regional at Prairie du Chien, and teammate Brenna Seefeldt (99) tied for ninth. The Thunder took third place as a team to book their spot at sectionals.
Arcadia/Independence was the team regional champion, beating Wisconsin Dells by four strokes.
Hudson regional: In Division 1, Chippewa Falls moved on to sectionals as a team after taking fourth place on Wednesday.
Sydney Trinrud led the Cardinals by placing eighth individually. She shot a 95. Freshman Sarah Chaffee tied for 14th for Chi-Hi.
Menomonie's Lauren Kado (100, 13th) and Eau Claire North's Mallory Pieper (106, tied for 14th) qualified for sectionals individually.
North took sixth as a team, Menomonie was seventh and Eau Claire Memorial placed eighth. Isabelle Campbell and Laure Reiland narrowly missed out on a spot at sectionals for the Old Abes and Huskies, respectively. They both finishing one stroke back of Pieper and Superior's Autumn Cooper for the final individual spot.
New Richmond was the regional champion. The Tigers swept the top three individual spots.
Prescott regional: In Division 2, Regis/Altoona clinched its spot at sectionals after taking third as a team. Elli Anderson led the way, carding an 84 to finish fourth. Emma Anderson (94) also cracked the top 10, taking ninth.
Lydia Jensen (95, tied for 11th) and Karlyn Skinner (100, tied for 14th) also finished among the top 15 individuals for Regis/Altoona.
Stanley-Boyd's Emerson Felmlee is also moving on to sectionals. She shot a 101 to tie for 16th and take one of the individual qualifying spots.
Northwestern regional: Barron will compete at sectionals in Division 2. The Golden Bears took third place to move on, powered by a 100 from Claire Bartlett. The senior tied for sixth.
Ladysmith's Michelle Wallin is also moving on, courtesy of a 107 score to tie for 11th.
Girls tennis
Middle Border Championships: Altoona captured the conference title on Tuesday. The Rails had individual conference champions in Lidia Bach (No. 4 singles) and Greta Schlafer/Khalia Mork (No. 2 doubles). Josie Rechek and Natalie Beltz took second place at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, and Sofie Bach and Katelyn Beltz were runners-up at No. 2 doubles.