Several Big Rivers girls golfers booked their trips to Division 1 sectionals by qualifying through regionals on Thursday at Mill Run.
Chippewa Falls/McDonell took third place to advance to sectionals as a team. They were led by Ava Finn, who shot a 92 and tied for sixth. Addy Seaholm (94, tied for ninth) and Sarah Chaffee (95, tied for 11th) were close behind.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Isabelle Campbell and Menomonie’s Addi Sobota both qualified for sectionals individually. Campbell carded a 92 to tie for sixth. Sobota tallied a 98 to tie for 17th and take the final qualifying spot.
Hudson was the regional champion. New Richmond and River Falls also advanced to sectionals as teams. The sectional meet is next Tuesday in Hudson.
Football
McDonell 66, New Auburn 8: The Macks tallied 40 points in the first quarter, tacked on 20 more in the second quarter and never looked back. The win pushed them to 3-0 in the CWC West.
Volleyball
Chippewa Falls 3, Menomonie 0: Paige Steinmetz had a big night for the Cards, hitting 20 kills and making 16 digs in a Big Rivers win. Sami Perlberg and Sophie Robinson added 10 kills each.
River Falls 3, Rice Lake 0: The Wildcats won each set by at least six points in a Big Rivers sweep.
Altoona 3, Osceola 0: Mya Martenson had 14 kills and 11 digs as the Rails swept a Middle Border match. Brayln Siverling chipped in with 20 digs, and Breeley Gluch had eight kills and 17 digs.
McDonell 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0: The Macks seized control early, winning the first set 25-8. They won every set by 10 or more points.
Cadott 3, Fall Creek 0: The Hornets topped the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt meeting. They closed out the match with a 27-25 victory in the third set.
Elk Mound 3, Colfax 1: The Mounders won every set but the second for a Dunn-St. Croix victory. That included a 26-24 win in the third.
Augusta 3, Eleva-Strum 0: The Beavers won each of the first two sets 25-19 as part of a Dairyland Conference sweep.
Girls tennis
Rice Lake Invite: Regis/McDonell beat the hosts, Bloomer and Osceola to win the meet. The Saints didn’t drop any singles matches across the three duals, and finished the regular season with a 21-7 record.
Menomonie 7, Altoona 0: The Mustangs swept every match in the nonconference dual. The victory featured three wins with a decisive third set.
Cross country
Osseo-Fairchild Invite: The McDonell boys cruised to victory behind four top-10 finishes. Paul Pfeifer placed third to pace the Macks, and Eddie Mittermeyer and Cooper Mittermeyer were close behind at fifth and sixth. Ben Siegenthaler placed 10th. Mondovi’s Landon Clark was the runner-up individually.
Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter won the girls race in 19:42.8, beating the competition by nearly a minute. Regis’ Carly Borst and Sylvia Spangler were third and sixth, respectively.
Ladysmith Invitational: Gavin Stewart won the boys race for the hosts, finishing in 16:34.6. That was 50.2 seconds better than second place. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Elijah Poppe took third. Ladysmith’s Marika Gago took second in the girls race.
Athens Invite: Thorp’s Shaylie Zarza crossed the line fourth in the girls race and was the top local finisher at the event. Cadott’s Iszy Sonnentag was 13th. Stanley-Boyd’s Breckin Burzynski was 18th in the boys race.