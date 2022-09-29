Eau Claire Memorial girls golf

Eau Claire Memorial’s Isabelle Campbell swings during a meet on Sept. 6 at Mill Run.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Several Big Rivers girls golfers booked their trips to Division 1 sectionals by qualifying through regionals on Thursday at Mill Run.

Chippewa Falls/McDonell took third place to advance to sectionals as a team. They were led by Ava Finn, who shot a 92 and tied for sixth. Addy Seaholm (94, tied for ninth) and Sarah Chaffee (95, tied for 11th) were close behind.