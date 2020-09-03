The Regis girls tennis team swept all three doubles matches and took three of four singles matches for a 6-1 dual victory over Menomonie on Thursday in Eau Claire.
The Ramblers moved to 7-0 on the season with the win.
Arianna Smith, Sofie Merrick and Brittany Martin won singles matches for Regis, while Menomonie's Sammy Jacobson took the Mustangs' sole victory.
Caitlin Klink/Maddie Metz, Adrienne Morning/Teigan Petersilka and Lauren Seeman/Abby Erickson were all victorious doubles teams for Regis.
Girls golf
Big Rivers meet: Hudson both won the team title and produced the medalist at a meet between five Big Rivers schools. Paige Hillman took first for the Raiders.
Chippewa Falls' Sydney Trinrud was the top local finisher, placing sixth with a score of 45 on nine holes. Rice Lake's Emma Vande Voort and Anna Marie Jones took seventh and eighth with scores of 46 and 48, respectively.
River Falls was second as a team, while Rice Lake was third, Chippewa Falls fourth and Menomonie fifth.
Cross country
Spooner Invitational: Natalie Poppe won the girls race for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, while teammate Lana Blumer took second place. The Bulldog girls finished second in the team standings behind Northwestern.
Joseph Jensen took second for the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser boys, who finished in second place as a team.
St. Croix Central Invitational: Baldwin-Woodville's Bekah Luckwaldt took seventh in the girls race, helping the Blackhawks take fourth as a team.