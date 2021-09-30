Paige Steinmetz hit 13 kills, Maddy Bauer made 29 assists and the Chippewa Falls volleyball team stayed unbeaten in the Big Rivers Conference with a 3-0 sweep over New Richmond on Thursday.
Sami Perlberg added eight kills and 10 digs for the Cardinals. Ella Hutzler made 15 digs to lead the defense, while Sophie Robinson pounded nine kills.
The victory helped the Cardinals keep pace in the Big Rivers. Both Chi-Hi and River Falls are unbeaten in conference play. The Cardinals are 4-0 while the Wildcats are 5-0. The two are set to square off in the final match of the conference season on Oct. 14 in River Falls.
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Menomonie 2: The Old Abes staved off the Mustangs in a five-set thriller, winning the final set 15-13 to clinch the victory. Memorial won three of the final four sets to rally after dropping the first.
McDonell 3, Thorp 0: The Macks survived a close first set by three points before cruising from there. Marley Hughes hit nine kills and Aubrey Dorn added seven of her own. Abby Bresina set them up consistently and finished with 17 assists.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Alma/Pepin 0: The Lancers moved to 7-0 in the Dairyland backed by four aces and nine kills from Annie Oster and a 13 kill showing from Riley Naumann.
St. Croix Central 3, Altoona 0: The Rails fell despite 13 kills and 11 digs from Mya Martenson. She also had three aces. Teammate Breeley Gluch tied her with 11 digs.
Fall Creek 3, Stanley-Boyd 0: The Crickets secured an important Western Cloverbelt win to stay unbeaten in league play. Gianna Vollrath had 11 kills and 12 digs in the sweep, and Hannah Herrem added 18 digs of her own. Anika Steinke passed 12 assists.
Elk Mound 3, Boyceville 0: McKenna Diermeier helped the Mounders sweep the Bulldogs, recording 12 kills and 10 digs. Tori Blaskowski added 22 assists for Elk Mound.
Eleva-Strum 3, Gilmanton 0: The Cardinals had little trouble earning the sweep, winning each set by 11 or more points.
Augusta 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0: The Beavers won a pair of close sets, sandwiching a dominant 25-7 victory in the second set.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Blair-Taylor 2: The Hornets won by the thinnest of margins, holding on for a 16-14 victory in the final set. Lindsay Steien had eight kills for the Wildcats.
Whitehall 3, Independence 1: The Norse broke a 1-1 tie by taking both the third and fourth sets 25-23.
Cross country
Osseo-Fairchild Invite: McDonell took home the boys team title, led by another individual victory from Dan Anderson. He finished in 17 minutes, 4.4 seconds, which was 55 seconds ahead of runner-up Peter Weir of Cadott.
Eddie Mittermeyer (seventh) and Paul Pfeifer (eighth) both finished in the top 10 for the Macks boys. Mondovi’s Landon Clark took third.
Cameron won the girls title with help from a fifth-place finish from Brittany Breed. Overall, the Comets had four runners in the top 10. Regis’ Eydie Myers won the race in 20:49.8, followed by Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter in second.
Athens Invitational: Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson emerged victorious in the boys field, winning the race in 17:31.1. He beat second place by 32 seconds. Teammate Anders Michaelsen took 10th, while Stanley-Boyd’s Zachary Haas took 14th.
In the girls race, Stanley-Boyd’s Janelle Schesel was the top local finisher at 17th.
Ladysmith Invitational: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Elijah Poppe was the top local runner, taking second place in the boys race. Lana Blumer took fourth in the girls race for the Bulldogs.