New Richmond broke a 7-7 tie on Andrew Trandahl's touchdown run in the second quarter and held on for a 17-7 victory over Menomonie on Friday at Williams Stadium. Trey Cork added a 23-yard field goal for insurance, and it was enough help for New Richmond's defense.

The Tigers took an early lead on Catcher Langeness' touchdown run, but Menomonie answered later in the first quarter. Treysen Witt threw a nine-yard touchdown to Steele Schaefer in the first quarter for the Mustangs.