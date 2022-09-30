New Richmond broke a 7-7 tie on Andrew Trandahl's touchdown run in the second quarter and held on for a 17-7 victory over Menomonie on Friday at Williams Stadium. Trey Cork added a 23-yard field goal for insurance, and it was enough help for New Richmond's defense.
The Tigers took an early lead on Catcher Langeness' touchdown run, but Menomonie answered later in the first quarter. Treysen Witt threw a nine-yard touchdown to Steele Schaefer in the first quarter for the Mustangs.
Neither defense budged in the second half as the Tigers improved to 3-2 in the Big Rivers Conference. Menomonie dropped to 2-3 in conference play and must win its final two games to guarantee itself a spot in the postseason to keep the state's longest active streak of playoff appearances.
Superior 34, Eau Claire Memorial 13: The Spartans scored five straight touchdowns to overturn an early deficit to pick up their first win. Gavin Gerber gave Memorial a 7-0 lead with a touchdown run in the first quarter, but it was all Superior from there. Carson Gotelaere ran for four touchdowns across the second and fourth quarters as the Spartans pulled away. He also threw a touchdown pass.
Ryan Thompson connected with Reagan Hub on a 71-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, but Memorial didn't gain any further ground.
Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7: Jake Busson accounted for four touchdowns as the Raiders got past the Huskies at Carson Park. He ran for two and threw two more as the Raiders climbed into a tie atop the Big Rivers with River Falls.
Traeton Goss caught a touchdown pass from Jack Kein to get North on the board late in the second quarter.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Altoona 14: Brady Seiling broke off a pair of touchdown runs for more than 70 yards in the first quarter, and the Redhawks never looked back. Seiling also had a pick-six.
Colin Boyarski ran for a touchdown in the second quarter for Altoona, and Thorin Steele threw a score to Zavondre Cole in the fourth. Boyarski ran for 120 yards on 23 carries.
Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville/Granton 30: The Orioles earned a key win over the Warriors to keep their playoff hopes afloat. Details were not immediately available.
Durand-Arkansaw 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21: Dawson Hartung ran for five touchdowns to power the Panthers past the Thunder. He had 24 carries for 184 yards.
Eli Whitwam threw three touchdown passes for Durand-Arkansaw, including two to Gavin Janke. The Panthers had 471 yards of total offense.
Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22: The Crickets closed in on the chance to clinch a playoff berth by beating the Mounders. Another win will guarantee their spot in the postseason. Game details were not immediately available.
Thorp 70, Athens 0: Aiden Rosemeyer accounted for five total touchdowns as the Cardinals hammered the Fighting Bluejays. Rosemeyer threw for four scores and ran for another. Logan Hanson added three rushing touchdowns for Thorp, which rolled up 449 yards of total offense. The Cardinals scored 42 points in the first quarter.
Pepin/Alma 42, Blair-Taylor 14: The Eagles ran past the Wildcats in a matchup of two 4-0 teams in the Dairyland Conference. Jackson Shramek ran for 124 yards and a touchdown for Blair-Taylor.
Bloomer 46, Barron 0: Gabe Prince ran into the end zone four times in the Blackhawks' shutout victory. He ran for 253 yards on 18 carries. Jackson Omar added two rushing touchdowns of his own for Bloomer. The Blackhawks held Barron to 30 yards of offense.
St. Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7: Wylee Huset scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter, but it was the only breakthrough for the Bulldogs against a tough Saints team. Peyton Steffen and Aiden Meador had a pair of touchdown runs each.
Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18: Trevor Asher took 14 carries and turned them into 260 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wolves. Aaden Birtzer also threw a pair of scores for Elmwood/Plum City.
Asher Pecha had 91 rushing yards and a touchdown for Colfax.
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0: The Blackhawks scored 28 points in the first quarter and tacked on 21 more in the second. Masen Werner passed for two touchdowns and ran for another pair. Logan Gordon also had two rushing touchdowns.