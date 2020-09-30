The Regis/Altoona and Baldwin-Woodville girls golf teams both booked their spot at sectionals with a strong showing Wednesday in Hammond.
Regis/Altoona took third and Baldwin-Woodville placed fourth, good enough for both teams to move on to the next round.
Elli Anderson led the way for Regis/Altoona, carding a 91 to take seventh place individually. Her sister Emma was close behind, shooting a 92 to tie for eighth.
Baldwin-Woodville’s Lezlie Weyer tied Emma Anderson, leading the Blackhawks individually.
Stanley-Boyd’s Emme Felmlee shot a 100 and was an individual sectional qualifier by nature of her tie for 14th place.
Lydia Jensen (101, tied for 16th), Sydni Yarrington (113, 31st) and Jayden Koenig (116, tied for 37th) rounded out the Regis/Altoona lineup.
Grace Carlson (103), Tessa Van Someren (108) and Roza Emmert (110) all finished in the top 28 for Baldwin-Woodville.
The top four teams — Prescott, St. Croix Central, Regis/Altoona and Baldwin-Woodville — advanced to next week’s sectionals.
Among other locals, Colfax/Elk Mound’s Olivia Clickner and Ella Reese narrowly missed out on sectionals after tying for 23rd with 106s. A 101 or better was required to make sectionals from a team which finished outside the top four.
Wednesday’s Division 2 regional at Black River Falls was postponed to Friday due to weather. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek will compete there.
The Chippewa Valley’s Division 1 teams — Chippewa Falls, Hudson, Menomonie and River Falls — will play their regional on Thursday at New Richmond. Rice Lake’s Division 2 regional is Thursday in Solon Springs.