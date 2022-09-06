Eau Claire Memorial’s Isabelle Campbell carded a 41 to share medalist honors at a Big Rivers girls golf meet on Tuesday at Mill Run. Campbell and River Falls’ Mahlia McCane tied for first place at the nine-hole meet.
New Richmond won the team title by shooting a collective 177. Hudson was second, Chippewa Falls and River Falls tied for third, Eau Claire Memorial placed fifth, Menomonie took sixth and Eau Claire North finished seventh.
Hudson’s Lauren Parker and New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer rounded out the top four. Chippewa Falls’ Madeline Johnson (tied for seventh) and Sarah Chaffee (10th) also finished in the top 10.
Northwest Wisconsin Classic: Regis/Altoona won the team title at the inaugural playing of the tournament. They shot a 382 to take first place, 18 shots ahead of host Colfax/Elk Mound. Belle Kongshaug won medalist honors for Colfax/Elk Mound.
Boys soccer
Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 3: The Raiders got the edge in a match between two of the state’s top five teams. Hudson, ranked No. 4 in Division 1, pulled ahead of the fifth-ranked Old Abes in the second half to win.
Wesley Paul, Joey Moua and Tate Bledsoe all scored for Memorial. Hudson build a 4-2 lead and held on late for the victory, a key win in the Big Rivers.
Somerset 2, Altoona/Fall Creek 0: The Spartans blanked the Rails to earn a Middle Border Conference victory.
Volleyball
Rice Lake 3, Altoona 0: The Warriors swept the Rails in nonconference action. Mya Martenson hit 16 kills and made 13 digs for Altoona.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Loyal 0: The Orioles got off to a hot start in their sweep, winning the first set 25-6. They never looked back from there, cruising to victory. Kayte Licht led the attack with 10 kills, and Avery Vait passed 15 assists.
Bloomer 3, Cameron 0: The Blackhawks swept the Comets, winning each set by nine points or more.
Somerset 3, Colfax 1: The match was tied at 1-1 after two sets, but the Spartans pulled away with victories in the third and fourth sets.
Gilmanton 3, Coulee Christian 1: The Panthers won every set except the third to secure a victory.
Girls tennis
Altoona 4, Regis/McDonell 3: The Rails edged the Saints with help from their doubles teams, which won all three flights. Sheyenne Her also secured a victory at No. 4 singles for Altoona. Two of the three doubles matches went to a third-set tiebreak.