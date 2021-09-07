Seven goals had already found the back of the net on Tuesday before Daken Welch got in on the fun. But it was his strike that sealed the result.
Welch scored an equalizer in the 59th minute for the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team, clinching a 4-4 draw against Hudson at Memorial.
The contest between the annual contenders in the Big Rivers developed into a shootout early. Memorial staked itself to a 2-0 lead after goals from Mason Sherman and Jared Nunez, but the Raiders answered with two goals in the space of two minutes midway through the first half.
Sherman struck again just before halftime to give Memorial a 3-2 lead at the break, but Hudson scored twice to start the second half to pull in front. Welch’s goal ensured things would end all square between the two.
Brody Luepke made four saves in net for the Old Abes.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Eau Claire North 0: The Old Abes bested the Huskies in an intracity matchup. Memorial won each match without dropping a set. Molly Hower went a step further at No. 1 singles, winning without losing a game.
Volleyball
Bloomer 3, Cameron 2: The Blackhawks won a nail-biter which was close to the finish. Bloomer captured the decisive fifth set 16-14 to hold on for a victory. Bella Seibel did a bit of everything, leading Bloomer in both kills (14) and digs (10).
Stanley-Boyd 3, Loyal 0: The Orioles stayed unbeaten by sweeping the Greyhounds. Emily Brenner powered the offense with 17 kills, and Lily Hoel added 11 of her own. Leslie Derks made 20 assists.
Elk Mound 3, Eleva-Strum 0: The Mounders swept the Cardinals in nonconference action. They took the first set 25-16 before winning the final two by identical 25-20 scores.
Spring Valley 3, Alma/Pepin 2: The Cardinals stormed back from a 2-0 deficit, winning each of the final three sets to finish off a rally. They won the fifth set 18-16.
Superior 3, Rice Lake 2: The Spartans won a five-setter, taking the final set 15-8. Rice Lake led 2-1 after three sets, but Superior mounted a rally to emerge victorious.
Somerset 3, Colfax 0: The Spartans swept the Vikings, winning the first set by six points and the final two by seven points.
Girls golf
Big Rivers meet: New Richmond won the team title, edging Hudson by 12 strokes for first place. The Tigers produced a medalist again too, with Sydney Nelson topping the field with a 42. Rice Lake’s Kate Scharf was the top local finisher, taking ninth with a 46. Eau Claire Memorial’s Isabelle Campbell placed 10th at 47.