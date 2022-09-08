The Regis football team scored 37 points in the first half and defeated Elk Mound 44-6 on Thursday at Carson Park.
Josh Brickner ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns for Regis, and Jack Weisenberger added a scoring run of his own as the Ramblers built a 22-0 lead. Kendon Krogman threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Alex Figy, and Evrett Tait returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to send Regis into the locker room with a 31-point lead.
Logan Jerome hit Carter Garnett with a 36-yard touchdown pass for the Mounders in the first half. Weisenberger completed the scoring with a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Regis.
The Ramblers improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Cloverbelt. Elk Mound dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
Volleyball
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Independence 0: Gabi Radichel and Hannah Kazemba hit nine kills apiece as the Lancers swept the Indees in a Dairyland match. Sheridan Noeldner served five aces for Immanuel, and added seven kills and 17 assists.
Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 0: The Warriors swept the Mustangs in a Big Rivers match, winning the first two sets 25-21 and the third 25-18.
Elk Mound quad: Somerset went unbeaten to win the quad, while Elk Mound, Glenwood City and Ellsworth all finished 1-2. Elk Mound’s win came over Glenwood City, while the Hilltoppers beat Ellsworth.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire North 8, Menomonie 1: Elliott Solberg scored a hat trick in the first half as the Huskies beat the Mustangs in Big Rivers action. Louis Dalal-Haugen added two goals and an assist for North. Jordan Bernal, Ryan Echternach and Ryan Conlin also scored.
Nunu Xiong scored Menomonie’s goal.
Cross country
Bloomer Invitational: The hosts took the top two spots in the boys race to cruise to the team title. Lucas Anderson won the race and Anders Michaelsen was the runner-up. Seth Rogge took fourth for Bloomer.
Mondovi’s Landon Clark took third in the boys race and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Elijah Poppe was fifth.
Barron won the girls team title behind individual winner Fran Peterson. Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter took second, Cumberland’s Carly McCreary was third, Bloomer’s Alena Otto was fourth and Cumberland’s Andie Otto took fifth.
Cameron Invitational: Glenwood City won the boys team title, led by an individual victory from JJ Williams. Ladysmith’s Gavin Stewart took second. Ladysmith’s Marika Gago was the top local finisher in the girls race, placing second.