The McDonell boys cross country team was around the front of the pack all day on Thursday, and Dan Anderson led the charge.
The senior won the boys race at the Stanley-Boyd Invite, finishing in 17 minutes, 43.6 seconds, to help the Macks capture the team title. Anderson kept Neillsville/Granton’s Taytor Lowry at bay, holding off the runner-up by just under seven seconds.
Eddie Mittermeyer (seventh) and Paul Pfeifer (eighth) also finished in the top 10 for McDonell, which had all of its runners place in the top 20.
Cadott’s Peter Weir took third place, nine seconds behind Anderson. Seth Hornby of the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts was fourth, and Immanuel Lutheran’s Andrew Lau took fifth.
On the girls side, the Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts secured the team championship. Rebecca Hornby gave the squad a big boost, winning the race by a full minute in a strong showing at 22:08.4.
Stanley-Boyd’s Janelle Schesel was the runner-up. Immanuel Lutheran’s Lau Schaller placed third, McDonell’s Christie Abbe was fourth and Cadott’s Lucy Lindeman took fifth.
Bloomer Invitational: The hosts dominated the boys race to take home the team title. Bloomer’s top five runners all finished in the top 10, highlighted by Anders Michaelsen in third and Jaden Ryan in sixth.
Mondovi’s Landon Clark took first place individually, clocking in at 17 minutes, 52 seconds. He held off Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Elijah Poppe by 5.8 seconds.
Barron’s Fran Peterson took first in the girls race to help lead the Golden Bears to the team victory. Her run of 19:50.1 along with Sydney Stauner’s fifth-place run helped ensure Barron took first in the team standings.
Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter took second and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Lana Blumer was third. Bloomer’s Alena Otto placed fourth.
Cameron Invitational: Glenwood City’s JJ Williams finished first individually, while Ladysmith won the boys team title. Williams crossed the line in 16 minutes, 51.6 seconds, which was 30 seconds ahead of second place.
The Lumberjacks had three runners place in the top 10, led by Blake Prince in fourth, to win the boys meet. Ladysmith’s Grace Pearson was the top local runner in the girls race, finishing fourth.
Somerset Invitational: The Spring Valley boys took second as a team, powered by a third-place finish from Charlie Maier. Fellow Cardinal Ryan Burr took fifth. In the girls race, Baldwin-Woodville’s Bekah Luckwaldt was the fastest local runner. She finished sixth.
Girls golf
Big Rivers meet: New Richmond continued its reign atop the conference this season, winning a fifth meet in a row. Lanie Veenendall and Kailey Stevens shared medalist honors by scoring matching 39s. Chippewa Falls’ Sydney Trinrud was the top local golfer, tying for 10th by carding a 46. The Cardinals took fourth as a team.
CloverCroix meet: Regis/Altoona won the meet by 29 strokes, thanks to some strong showings across its lineup card. Elli Anderson won medalist honors, carding a 44 to lead Regis/Altoona. Teammates Sydni Yarrington (45, second), Emma Anderson and Karalyn Skinner (46s each, tied for third) helped Regis/Altoona top the leaderboard.
Stanley-Boyd’s Emerson Felmlee also shot a 46 to tie for third. Mondovi’s Julia Moats finished fourth with a 48.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Hudson 2: The Old Abes mounted a fierce rally, recovering from a 2-0 deficit to win the match. Memorial won the final three sets 25-15, 25-17, 15-13. Maddie Rubenzer and Brenna Bruchert hit 14 and 13 kills, respectively, and Maja Anderson made 21 digs.
Eau Claire North 3, Menomonie 1: The Huskies picked up a Big Rivers victory with a win on their home floor.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Augusta 0: Claire Schierenbeck’s service was on target as the Lancers swept the Beavers. She served 11 aces in the victory. Annie Oster hit 10 kills, and Allie Schierenbeck passed 13 assists.
Elk Mound quad: Somerset won the meet, going undefeated in three matches. The key victory came over Elk Mound, 26-28, 25-16, 15-12. It was the Mounders’ only defeat on the day, and they took second at their home quad.
Cameron 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: The Comets swept the Bulldogs, winning the first and third sets comfortably.
Girls tennis
Regis 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Ramblers swept each match in straight sets to clinch the dual. Colleen Callaghan and Ashley Chilson both won their singles matches without dropping a game for the Ramblers. Regis improved to 11-6 this season with the victory.
Altoona 4, Amery 3: The Rails swept all three doubles matches and Josie Rechek won at No. 1 singles to help hold off Amery. The teams of Josie Rondestved/Bella Bauer, Greta Schlafer/Khalia Mork and Sophie Bach/Katelyn Beltz all won in straight sets in doubles.
Boys soccer
Rice Lake 5, Chippewa Falls 0: The Warriors cruised to a Big Rivers victory.
St. Croix Falls 2, Altoona 1: Brady Johnson scored off a free kick in the first half to tie the game at 1-1, but the Panthers found the decisive goal in the second half off a chip from outside the box.