Superior at Eau Claire North football

Eau Claire North players react during a victory against Superior on Friday at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The Eau Claire North football team earned a victory eight years in the making on Friday night.

The Huskies blanked Superior 21-0 at Carson Park for their first Big Rivers Conference victory since 2014. James Jarzynski ran for a pair of touchdowns, Jack Kein added a rushing score of his own, and the defense was strong all night to end the program's conference drought.