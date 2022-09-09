The Eau Claire North football team earned a victory eight years in the making on Friday night.
The Huskies blanked Superior 21-0 at Carson Park for their first Big Rivers Conference victory since 2014. James Jarzynski ran for a pair of touchdowns, Jack Kein added a rushing score of his own, and the defense was strong all night to end the program's conference drought.
Even North's special teams got involved. The Huskies blocked a field goal from the Spartans at the end of the first half.
The win ended a 46-game losing streak in the Big Rivers. North's last conference win came on Sept. 26, 2014, when it beat Chippewa Falls. It's also the team's first victory under coach Matt McGinnis.
New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10: The Tigers knocked the Old Abes from the ranks of the unbeaten behind a pair of touchdown passes from Seamus Scanlan. Both scores came in the first quarter.
Ryan Thompson threw a touchdown pass for the Old Abes and Connor Anderson made a field goal, but Memorial couldn't find the go-ahead score.
Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19: Leo Hagberg caught the winning touchdown pass in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, helping the Crickets snap a 16-game losing streak to the Orioles.
Hagberg had a pair of touchdown receptions. Ben Kelly also caught a score, and Bo Vollrath recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6: Jarod Falkner ran for three touchdowns and Dawson Rud added two rushing scores of his own as the Buffaloes stayed unbeaten.
Falkner took 12 carries for 131 yards. He also passed for 84 yards. Peyton Snyder chipped in with a rushing touchdown for Mondovi.
Durand-Arkansaw 17, Neillsville/Granton 12: Eli Whitwam had a hand in all of the Panthers' scores, running and passing for a touchdown in addition to making a field goal.
Whitwam ran for a three-yard score and completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Hurlburt. He made a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers hold on. He finished with 117 passing yards.
Dawson Hartung ran for 71 yards on 22 carries for Durand-Arkansaw.
Cameron 36, Bloomer 8: Alex Myers tossed four touchdown passes as the Comets beat the Blackhawks. He added a rushing score for good measure.
Ben Miller scored on a 52-yard run for Bloomer.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, Barron 8: Lawson Davis' three rushing touchdowns drove the Bulldogs past the Golden Bears. He ran for 193 yards on 25 carries.
Wylee Huset added 162 rushing yards and a score for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, and Brodrick Olson also scored a touchdown.
Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12: Max Janson's two rushing touchdowns built an early 12-0 lead for the Hilltoppers, but the Cardinals rallied for a victory. Diego Schmitt ran for two touchdowns and Cade Stasiek ran and passed for a score as Spring Valley put up 27 unanswered points.
Stasiek's touchdown pass went to Justin Rielly. Schmitt finished with 120 rushing yards.
Elmwood/Plum City 44, Clear Lake 6: Trevor Asher ran for 283 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolves, continuing his torrid start to the season. Christian Martin, Aiden Maxwell, Frank Weix and Landon Bengtson all added rushing touchdowns of their own.
Augusta 36, Whitehall 7: Brennan King rushed for a pair of scores as the Beavers ran past the Norse.
Jackson Laxson drove the Beavers' ground game, rushing for 144 yards on 14 carries. He found the end zone once. Ben Dickinsen added 117 yards on the ground, and Levi White was close behind with 72. Dickinsen and White both scored.
All of Augusta's yardage came on runs.
Pepin/Alma 51, Eleva-Strum 6: Ryan Julson put the Cardinals ahead with an early touchdown, but the Eagles pulled away with 51 unanswered points.
Drew Seifert threw three touchdown passes for Pepin/Alma, and Jackson Riesgraf ran for a pair of scores.
Thorp 36, New Auburn 0: Logan Hanson ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' shutout victory over the Trojans. Denzel Sutton added two touchdowns through the air for Thorp.